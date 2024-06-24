Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

IMD weather today: Delhi may see light showers, rainfall in many states

IMD has anticipated a Southwest Monsoon in northern India, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bengal, Manipur, and so on yet heatwave conditions are to go on in parts of UP, Haryana and Punjab

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon

IMD rainfall prediction 2024

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2024 | 11:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

On Monday, June 24, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, Karnataka, west Madhya Pradesh, Bengal, and Sikkim will likely experience showers from the advancing southwest monsoon. In the meantime, Punjab, Haryana, and west Uttar Pradesh will continue to witness heatwave-like conditions today.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has given a red alert for parts of Kerala and Karnataka because of heavy rain. The weather in Delhi is expected to be pleasant, with chances of light rain and cloudy skies.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

IMD weather forecasts 2024: Delhi today 

Today, June 24, is likely to see cloudy skies, light rainfall and breezes again after a session of light rain on Sunday. Delhi's temperature is probably going to fluctuate between 38.6 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius, as indicated by Regional Meteorological Center, New Delhi.

IMD weather today: Heatwave alert 

No relief from heatwave conditions is estimated for West Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab. On June 24 and 25, these regions are likely to experience hot weather. However, the intensity of the heatwave will likely decrease after that.

IMD weather update 2024: Rainfall warning 

Over Southern Chhattisgarh, the Weather Department has located a cyclonic circulation at the lower and middle troposphere levels. Because of these atmospheric conditions, heavy rainfall will probably happen over the Gujarat area today, Karnataka, Konkan, Goa, and Madhya Pradesh throughout the following several days.
Mahe and Kerala are supposed to have the same weather conditions from June 24 to June 25. On June 24, Lakshadweep, Kutch, and Saurashtra are expected to experience isolated heavy rainfall. 

On June 24 and June 27, West Madhya Pradesh may experience a wet spell, while East Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh may receive isolated heavy rain.
Topics : IMD weather forecast Indian Meteorological Department IMD on rains weather forecasts Indian weather

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 24 2024 | 11:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayInternational Yoga Day 2024Weather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET-UG 2024 Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon