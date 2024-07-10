Business Standard
IMD Weather today: Red alert for heavy rainfall in many parts of India

IMD has issued a red alert for West Bengal, Assam, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, and Meghalaya for July 10. IMD has also warned an orange alert in the states of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2024 | 3:33 PM IST

A red alert has been issued by the India Meteorological Department for July 10 in West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya. In the states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, the IMD has issued an orange alert. 
While most people in India are hoping that the monsoon will bring relief from the water crisis and heatwave, the rain fury has now caused a number of issues, including water-logging, rain related accidents, electricity cuts, and even flash floods in some areas.
IMD weather today: Delhi today 

On July 10, 2024, the temperature in Delhi was hovering around 34 °C. The day's forecast indicates minimum temperatures of 28.95 °C and maximum temperatures of 38 .71 °C in the capital city. The wind speed is 40 km/h, and the relative humidity is 40%. 
It has been raining in the afternoon in most of the regions in Delhi, so the residents are advised to plan outdoor activities accordingly. Check for traffic updates as the city’s roads are waterlogged after heavy rains. 

IMD weather 2024: Rainfall alert and Flood risk

    • According to IMD, India's northeastern states and adjoining eastern states will see severe rainfall over the next two to three days. Over the next five days, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan, Goa, and Coastal Karnataka are also likely to see heavy rainfall.
    • During the next five days, the IMD predicted that numerous regions of central India, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh would experience a severe rainfall spell.       

Topics : IMD weather forecast IMD IMD on rains

First Published: Jul 10 2024 | 3:33 PM IST

