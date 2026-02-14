Situation under control in Nagaland's Moava village after violent clash
At least 26 people were injured in a clash triggered by a protracted land dispute in the village under the Medziphema sub-division on Friday
The situation in violence-hit Moava village in Nagaland's Chumoukedima district was under control on Saturday, with no flare-up reported amid tight security arrangements, police said.
The clash broke out between villagers and members of the Chakhroma Youth Organisation (CYO).
Moava Village Council chairman Sutminlal Vaiphei, addressing the media on Saturday, said efforts are underway to resolve the issue through dialogue.
He clarified that the violence stemmed from a dispute over a specific plot of land, and there was no attempt to obstruct developmental activities.
The police appealed to the public to maintain peace, refrain from spreading rumours, and cooperate with authorities to ensure harmony and prevent recurrence of such an incident.
First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 11:58 PM IST