Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

In case of fire, break glass ceiling: Pune to get first lady firefighter

Breaking the gender barrier, 26-year-old Meghana Sakpal is set to become the first woman to join Pune Municipal Corporation's (PMC) fire brigade department

Firefighters work at the scene of a fire that broke out at a chemical warehouse in Dhaka | Photo: Reuters

She will first undergo 'induction training'. "As far as job responsibilities are concerned, we will not discriminate. She will be assigned jobs on par with her male counterparts," said Potphode

Press Trust of India Pune
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2024 | 8:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Breaking the gender barrier, 26-year-old Meghana Sakpal is set to become the first woman to join Pune Municipal Corporation's (PMC) fire brigade department.
Firefighting seems to run in her family as her grandfather was a fireman and her father, Mahendra Sakpal, currently serves as a fire personnel. "I grew up listening to the tales of my grandfather's and father's heroic feats during firefighting in the city. They inspired me. I am very proud that I am the first woman to join the fire department of the Pune corporation," Meghana told PTI on Thursday. Until now, only Mumbai had women firefighters in Maharashtra.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
A commerce graduate, Meghana began to prepare for her dream job in 2019. After clearing online examinations and physical tests, she went to Mumbai for training, which was briefly interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. But she completed the training in November 2022.
She had initially applied for a job with the Mumbai fire department, but could not clear the physical test. "Then recruitment started in Pune last year. I started preparing afresh and worked on my physical strength. Finally I cleared both the written test and physical test," she said. She will be joining on-the-job training with the Pune fire brigade soon. Mahendra, her father, said she knew firefighting and rescue work is full of risks and a male-dominated field, but it did not dampen her enthusiasm.
Devendra Potphode, chief fire officer of the PMC, said, "We are very happy to induct Meghana as the first woman firefighter in Pune's fire brigade department. Breaking gender barriers, she decided to follow in the footsteps of her father and grandfather and make a career in a male-dominated field."

She will first undergo 'induction training'. "As far as job responsibilities are concerned, we will not discriminate. She will be assigned jobs on par with her male counterparts," said Potphode.
"Initially, we will depute her in the control room so that she can understand the nature of calls. Gradually, she will be encouraged to attend live calls under the supervision of seniors," he added. The Pune fire brigade department currently has 500 personnel including senior officials.

Also Read

Brigade Enterprises soars 13% on healthy outlook; zooms 60% since November

Brigade to develop 2 mn sq. ft. of residential housing space in Bengaluru

Brigade Q3 results: Profit up 31% on strong growth in residential segment

Brigade Enterprises surges 7%, hits new high on strong Q2 results

Brigade Enterprises to double seats in coworking brand BuzzWorks by FY24

9 of 23 re-elected MPs between 2004-2019 had serious criminal cases: ADR

Cabinet okays Rs 19,000 cr deal to procure 200 BrahMos missiles for Navy

Cultural milestone for MP: Khajuraho Dance Festival sets world record

Religious tourism to create 200,000 jobs in 4-5 years, says NLB Services

Unclear violation in Sterlite Copper shutdown affects investment, says SC

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : fire safety Fire accident Pune Mumbai fire women rights

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 22 2024 | 8:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTripura JEE 2024 RegistrationUP Board Examinations 2024IND vs ENG Test Playing 11Airtel in-flight Roaming Plans Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon