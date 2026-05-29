Friday, May 29, 2026 | 10:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / India expected to see 90% of long-period average rainfall in 2026: IMD

India expected to see 90% of long-period average rainfall in 2026: IMD

While the Northeast is likely to witness normal rainfall this monsoon season, the remaining parts of the country may see below normal rainfall

Delhi Rains, Rain

The India Meteorological Department made the observations in its second forecast for the Southwest monsoon (Photo:PTI)

Reuters New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 10:55 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India said on Friday its monsoon rains, hindered by an El Nino are likely ​to fall below average in 2026 for ​the first time in three years, stoking concern ‌over farm output and growth as it battles inflation caused by the Iran war.
 
The lifeblood of a nearly $4-trillion economy that is the third largest in Asia, the monsoon brings almost 70 per cent of the rains needed to water farms and refill aquifers and reservoirs.
 
The monsoon is expected to reach 90 per cent of the long-period average this year, said M Ravichandran, a secretary in the ‌earth sciences ministry.
 
 
An El Nino weather effect is likely to develop soon and influence rainfall during the four-month monsoon season from June to September, he added.
 
The India Meteorological Department defines normal rainfall as being between 96 per cent and 104 per cent of a 50-year average of 87 cm (35 inches) ​for the four-month season.

Also Read

IMD Weather Forecast today

Heatwave to ease as IMD forecasts rain, thunderstorms across India

heat waves, heat wave, summer, hot, heat

Delhi to get respite from heat as IMD forecasts rain, storms across India

urea, farmer, fertiliser

India seeks 1.7 MT urea imports as West Asia conflict hits supply

monsoon, Clouds

Southwest monsoon advances over Arabian Sea, Bay of Bengal, says IMD

Heatwaves

IMD warns of rising heatwave conditions as mercury in Delhi to touch 46°C

 
The South Asian nation is forecast to receive below-average rainfall ‌in June, standing at less than 92 per cent of the long-period average, Ravichandran said.
 
The El Nino is ​caused ‌when ocean temperatures exceed normal in the central and eastern Pacific ‌Ocean, typically bringing hot and dry weather to Southeast Asia and other parts of the world.
 
India has received ‌below-average ​rainfall during most ​previous El Nino years, sometimes leading to severe droughts that destroyed crops and forced curbs on grain ‌exports.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment

Goa Police bust illegal call centre, 26 arrested for duping US citizens

hamirpur bridge collapse

Six labourers killed as under-construction bridge collapses in UP

Dhanendra Kumar

CCI's first chairman Dhanendra Kumar dies in AC blast fire at Delhi home

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka Governor TC Gehlot

Karnataka Governor accepts Siddaramaiah's resignation, dissolves Cabinet

urban heat island, heatwave, night-time warming, heat action plans, cooling infrastructure

Lack of water, shelter at Delhi govt hospitals amid heatwave: Report

Topics : Indian monsoon Monsoon forecast Monsoon IMD weather forecast

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2026 | 10:29 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Updates LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayMRF Stock ValuationQ4 Results TodayUS Iran Peace DealIMD Weather UpdateGoogle AI Overviews Spelling ErrorTechnology NewsPersonal Finance