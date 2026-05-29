Six labourers killed as under-construction bridge collapses in UP
According to officials, several labourers engaged in the bridge construction work were sleeping on the upper portion of a slab when it suddenly gave way
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Six labourers were killed and three others injured after part of an under-construction bridge collapsed following a storm over the Betwa river in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur district early Friday, officials said.
The incident occurred around 3 am between Parsani and Kandaur villages when a slab of the bridge being constructed from Maurakandar to Kurara collapsed, they said.
According to officials, several labourers engaged in the bridge construction work were sleeping on the upper portion of a slab when it suddenly gave way.
#WATCH | Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh: An under-construction bridge collapsed due to a severe storm. Five workers killed, several others feared trapped. Rescue operations are underway. Latest visuals from the spot as senior officers reach the spot. pic.twitter.com/e5vu2dcUkB— ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2026
Three labourers were trapped under a pillar and later rescued.
The injured were admitted to the district hospital in Hamirpur.
Station House Officer (SHO) of Lalpura police station Rajesh Kumar Saroj said the bodies have been sent for postmortem and debris removal work was underway to ensure no other worker remained trapped under the rubble.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: May 29 2026 | 10:00 AM IST