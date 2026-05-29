CCI's first chairman Dhanendra Kumar dies in AC blast fire at Delhi home

Former bureaucrat and first chairman of the Competition Commission of India (CCI), Dhanendra Kumar, died after a fire broke out at his residence in South Delhi’s Hauz Khas on Wednesday night. The blaze is suspected to have been triggered by an explosion in an air-conditioner unit inside the house.

Kumar, 80, was taken to the Aiims Trauma Centre after being rescued from the house but was declared dead on arrival. His son, who was also injured in the incident, is undergoing treatment and is said to be out of danger.

Fire breaks out late at night

According to Livemint, the fire started after a blast in the indoor unit of an air-conditioner in Kumar's son's room. A PCR call reporting the fire was received late at night on Wednesday. Police personnel and fire department teams rushed to the spot, and two fire tenders were deployed to control the blaze.

At the time of the incident, five people, including family members and domestic staff, were present inside the house. Kumar and his son were rescued and shifted to the hospital.

According to PTI, all possible causes, including overheating and short-circuit, are being examined. Police have recorded statements of eyewitnesses and said no foul play is suspected at this stage.

Who was Dhanendra Kumar

According to a report by the Indian Express, Kumar was a 1968-batch IAS officer from the Haryana cadre and held several key positions during his career in both the state and Central governments.

He served as Principal Secretary to the Haryana Chief Minister and also held senior positions in the Ministries of Defence, Road Transport and Highways, and Culture. Kumar later became the first chairman of the Competition Commission of India in 2009. He had also served as Executive Director at the World Bank.