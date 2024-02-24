Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

India, France working closely in Indian Ocean, says French Navy Chief

The two sides affirmed the significant progress in bilateral defence cooperation between the two nations

Indian Navy

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2024 | 7:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

French Navy Chief Admiral Nicolas Vaujour on Friday emphasised that India and France have a strategic partnership and both countries are working closely, especially in the Indian Ocean.
Admiral Vaujour further said that both countries also have exercises on the bilateral issue.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"You know that France and India have a strategic partnership and so we work very closely together, especially in the Indian Ocean and we have exercises on the bilateral issue," he said.
"I have had a lot of discussions with the Chief of the Indian Navy to improve again the way we are working. We also have capability development with India, which is very crucial in order to develop our partnership," he added.
Earlier on Thursday, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan held a meeting with French Navy Chief Admiral Nicolas Vaujour and discussed issues of mutual strategic interest, security challenges in the Indian Ocean Region and furthering maritime collaboration.
The two sides affirmed the significant progress in bilateral defence cooperation between the two nations.
India and France have traditionally close and friendly relations, according to the Ministry of External Affairs. In 1998, the two countries entered into a strategic partnership, which is emblematic of their convergence of views on a range of international issues apart from a close and growing bilateral relationship.
The areas of defence cooperation, space cooperation and civil nuclear cooperation constitute the three principal pillars of the Strategic Partnership between India and France.

Also Read

Indian Navy Day 2023: History, significance, event, quotes and more

Why Qatar awarded death penalty to 8 ex-Indian Navy officers; details here

Rs 80 trillion by 2047: PM Modi's blueprint for improving maritime infra

Indian Navy Recruitment 2023: Registration open for 910 vacancies

The Qatar espionage case: Unanswered questions

Assam Cabinet repeals Muslim Marriages & Divorces Registration Act

SIA files charge sheet against three including Pakistan-based terrorist

Then and now: Protesting farmers want their voice to reach Delhi

May not need foreign tech partner for future bullet train project: Vaishnaw

Farmers draw up fresh protest plans; plea filed in Supreme Court

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Indian Navy France Indian Ocean maritime security

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 24 2024 | 7:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveIND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 LIVE SCOREShaitaan TrailerVodafone Idea Share PriceGold PriceHiranandani GroupBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon