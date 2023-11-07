Sensex (-0.03%)
Air India engineer falls to death while repairing plane at Delhi airport

"The Air India staff took him to Medanta hospital and thereafter to Manipal Hospital where he was declared dead," a police official said, further investigation was underway

air quality, pollution, fog, delhi airport, haze, smog, smoke

"While servicing a plane at T-3 of the airport, he slipped and fell on the ground and sustained head injuries," an officer said | Representative Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2023 | 11:31 PM IST
A 56-year-old engineer of Air India died after he slipped and fell off the radome of an aircraft while repairing it, police said on Monday.
The incident occurred Monday midnight, they said.
Ram Prakash Singh, senior superintendent service engineer, was on duty on the intervening night of November 6 and 7.
"While servicing a plane at T-3 of the airport, he slipped and fell on the ground and sustained head injuries," an officer said.
"The Air India staff took him to Medanta hospital and thereafter to Manipal Hospital where he was declared dead," a police official said, further investigation was underway.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 07 2023 | 11:31 PM IST

