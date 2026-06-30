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Home / India News / India likely to receive below-normal rainfall in July 2026, says IMD

India likely to receive below-normal rainfall in July 2026, says IMD

The weather office forecasts July rainfall at less than 94 per cent of the long period average and advises farmers to adopt water conservation measures amid a weak monsoon

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The IMD also forecast above-normal maximum and minimum temperatures across most parts of the country during July and advised people to take precautions against heat and high humidity over the coming week. (Photo: PTI)

BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2026 | 6:31 PM IST

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India is likely to receive below-normal rainfall in July, with monthly rainfall expected to be less than 94 per cent of the long period average (LPA) of 280.4 mm, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday. July is typically the wettest month of the southwest monsoon season and accounts for a significant share of the country's seasonal rainfall.
 
Regionally, below-normal rainfall is expected across most parts of the country, except some areas of northwest and northeast India, east-central India, and the eastern peninsular region, where rainfall is likely to be normal to above normal.
 
The outlook follows a weak start to the monsoon, with the country recording a 40 per cent rainfall deficit in June and the monsoon advancing around 10 days behind schedule over parts of central and northwest India.
 
 
IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said the monsoon is expected to reach the Delhi-NCR region in the next two to three days. He said below-normal rainfall during July could lead to water stress in some regions and advised farmers to adopt water conservation measures, including switching to less water-intensive crops where feasible.
 
The IMD also forecast above-normal maximum and minimum temperatures across most parts of the country during July and advised people to take precautions against heat and high humidity over the coming week.

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Topics : southwest monsoon Monsoon forecast monsoon forecast IMD IMD

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First Published: Jun 30 2026 | 6:31 PM IST

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