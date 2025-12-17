Indian telecom exports up 72% since FY 21: Scindia

India’s telecom exports have increased by 72% over the last five years, while imports have remained stable at the same level, minister for communications Jyotiraditya Scindia said in response to a question in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.
Scindia said stated that India’s telecom exports have risen from ₹10,000 crore in 2020–21 to ₹18,406 crore in 2024–25, while imports have remained at around ₹51,000 crore.
"These figures reflect the story of India’s growing self-reliance in the telecom sector," the minister said.
Speaking on satellite communications Scindia said that India has taken a decisive step to ensure that the services are made available to customers across the country and that the objective of the government was to offer a full bouquet of telecom services to every customer, enabling individuals to make informed choices based on their needs and preferred price points.
The Union Minister highlighted that the SATCOM policy framework is firmly in place, with spectrum slated for administrative assignment. Three licences have already been issued — to Starlink, OneWeb and Reliance.
He added that Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) was currently engaged in finalising the pricing framework. On security clearances from enforcement agencies, operators have been provided with sample spectrum to conduct demonstrations, and all three licensees are currently undertaking the required compliance activities.
"Once the operators demonstrate adherence to prescribed security norms — including the requirement to host international gateways within India — the necessary approvals will be granted, enabling the rollout of SATCOM services to customers," the minister added.