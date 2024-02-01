Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

India proposes supplying LNG to our power facilities: Sri Lanka's minister

'In the efforts to expedite the process to generate power from LNG the Government of India has proposed an interim solution from Petronet LNG,' Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera said

sri lanka crisis

File Photo

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 5:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India has proposed to supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Sri Lanka to help the island nation produce power from its Yughadhanavi and Sobhadabavi power plants, Sri Lanka's Energy Minister said on Thursday.
 
"In the efforts to expedite the process to generate power from LNG the Government of India has proposed an interim solution from Petronet LNG," Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera said in a post on social media platform X.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
He said the interim solution was discussed with Sri Lankan government officials, the Indian High Commision, Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) and Petronet LNG.
 
Petronet LNG is India's top gas importer.

Also Read

Asia Cup 2023 Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Playing 11, toss result, live streaming

Asia Cup final, IND vs SL Highlights: Siraj hero as India lift the trophy

World Cup, PAK vs SL Highlights: Rizwan, Shafique shine in historic win

Cricket World Cup 2023 ENG vs SL Playing 11, toss result, live streaming

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs SL Playing 11, toss result and live streaming

U'khand UCC: Draft to be submitted on Fri, special session for legislation

Indian Coast Guard Day 2024: Theme, History, Importance & Other Details

Budget 2024: Rs 928 cr allocated to CBI, down by Rs 40.4 cr from last yr

Delhi Waqf Board case: HC questions maintainability of Amanat's plea

Sabarimala Greenfield Airport has got site, defence clearance: Kerala govt

Topics : sri lanka India-Sri Lanka LNG Petronet LNG

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 5:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch on Budget DayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayBudget 2024 | Income TaxIndia vs England 2nd Test Playing 11Ambuja Cements Q3 resultsAdani Enterprises Q3 ResultsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon