India on track to surpass SDG 1.2 target by 2030, says Kamboj at UNDP

India's permanent representative to the United Nations Ruchira Kamboj said that she is honoured to share India's development journey at the United Nations Development Programme high-level policy dialogue for the Asia-Pacific. She stated that India is committed to fostering development for all with the support of all.

Kamboj noted that India is on track to surpass the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) target 1.2 before 2030. She stated that India is significantly focusing on women-led development.

Taking to X, Ruchira Kamboj stated, "Today, honoured to share #India's development journey at the UNDP high-level policy dialogue for the Asia-Pacific. Focused on the DPI's success and the remarkable Aadhaar ID initiative. India is on track to surpass SDG Target 1.2 (halving multidimensional poverty) before 2030. Significantly focusing on women-led development. We are committed to fostering development for all, with the support of all."

On January 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the goal is to make India a developed country by the time it celebrates 100 years of independence. Addressing the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 in Gandhinagar, PM Modi asserted that the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 is the first summit in this Amrit Kaal.

He further said that India is working towards its goal for the next 25 years. PM Modi said, "In the recent past, India completed 75 years of independence. Now, India is working on its goal for the next 25 years. We have the goal of making it a developed country by the time it celebrates 100 years of independence. Therefore, this 25-year duration is India's Amrit Kaal.

PM Modi said that the focus on structural reform was the reason behind India showing high rates of growth. He noted that India is the fifth-largest economy in the world and added that all major agencies estimate that India will be in the top three economies in the coming years.

"We are all aware of the global circumstances. So, in times like these, if the Indian economy is displaying such resistance, if the growth in India is showing such momentum, a big reason behind this is our focus on structural reforms in the last 10 years. These reforms have enhanced the capacity, capability and competitiveness of India's economy" PM Modi said.

"Today, India is the fifth largest economy in the world. 10 years ago, India was in the 11th position. Today, all major agencies estimate that India will be in the top three economies of the world in the coming years. Let people across the world do their analysis, but I guarantee that it will happen" PM Modi added.