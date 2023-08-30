Confirmation

India records 61 fresh Covid cases, total cases at 1,522: Health Ministry

The case fatality rate stands at 1.18 per cent

A healthcare worker collects the nasal swab sample of a woman for COVID-19 testing amid a surge in Coronavirus cases across the globe, at Coronation Hospital, in Dehradun.

A healthcare worker collects the nasal swab sample of a woman for COVID-19 testing amid a surge in Coronavirus cases across the globe, at Coronation Hospital, in Dehradun.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2023 | 1:50 PM IST
India saw a single-day rise of 61 new coronavirus infections while the active cases were recorded at 1,522, according to Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday.
The death toll was recorded at 5,31,929, the data updated at 8 am showed. The country's Covid case tally is 4.49 crore (4,49,97,117).
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,63,666, and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.
The case fatality rate stands at 1.18 per cent.
According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccines have been administered in the country so far.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Coronavirus Coronavirus Tests Coronavirus Vaccine Health Ministry

First Published: Aug 30 2023 | 1:50 PM IST

