close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

India registers single-day rise of 224 Covid-19 cases, active cases down

India saw a single-day rise of 224 fresh coronavirus cases while the active cases have decreased to 4,503, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Tuesday.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Pexels

Photo: Pexels

1 min read Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 11:06 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India saw a single-day rise of 224 fresh coronavirus cases

while the active cases have decreased to 4,503, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,867 with one death, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The total tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,90,278).

The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total cases, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,53,908 in the country, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

Also Read

AIIMS Delhi mandates face masks to staffers amid surge in Covid cases

Single-day rise of 2,151 fresh Covid-19 cases in India; highest in 5 months

India records 3,824 Covid-19 cases, biggest single-day rise in six months

India records 1,249 new Covid-19 infections, active cases rise to 7,927

Rising Covid cases in India a non-event for markets for now: Analysts

Major fire breaks out near oil wells at Numaligarh Refinery in Assam

Filled with humility and gratitude; will work harder: PM on govt's 9 yrs

Seers in Ayodhya seek amendment to POCSO Act on grounds of gross misuse

Education introduces individuals to their rights, duties: Assam Governor

Cheetah revival project officials to be sent on study tours to Namibia, SA

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Coronavirus Tests Coronavirus Vaccine

First Published: May 30 2023 | 11:06 AM IST

Latest News

View More

As debt ceiling deal goes for vote, Prez Biden requests lawmakers' support

Joe Biden, US President
5 min read

Filled with humility and gratitude; will work harder: PM on govt's 9 yrs

PM Modi
1 min read

DeSantis starts presidential campaign in Iowa, steps up criticism of Trump

Donald Trump
5 min read

We are targeting more than Rs 1,300-crore turnover in FY24: DCI CEO

companies, investors, investments, turnover, growth
2 min read

How Erdogan won in Turkey and what does it mean for the country's future

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, talks during a televised address to the nation following a cabinet teleconference meeting, in Istanbul. Photo: PTI
7 min read

Most Popular

Mitsubishi, Tesla, Ola Electric to bid for India's lithium reserves

Lithium reserves
2 min read

Isro's GSLV-F12 successfully places NavIC satellite NVS-01 into orbit

Isro, Navic
2 min read

Delhi teen stabbed, bludgeoned to death by boyfriend; accused arrested

murder, killing, crime, shot dead
3 min read

CBI files case against defence firm Rolls-Royce in alleged corruption case

CBI
2 min read

India's urban unemployment rate falls to 6.8% in Q4, shows govt data

employment
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon