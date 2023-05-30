close

Education introduces individuals to their rights, duties: Assam Governor

Regardless of how intelligent a student may be, his education lacks true value if he does not possess a genuine concern for society and his country, observed Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria

ANI General News
Education, study material

Education, study material (Photo: https://unsplash.com/)

2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 10:00 AM IST
Regardless of how intelligent a student may be, his education lacks true value if he does not possess a genuine concern for society and his country, observed Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria at the National Law University and Judicial Academy (NLUJA) in Amingaon on Monday.

The Governor during his maiden visit to the institute hailed the university for disseminating the knowledge of law in the region and urged the students to foster a deep understanding of the challenges faced by the less fortunate.

He stressed the importance of using their legal knowledge and skills to address social injustice and empower those who have been marginalized. By actively engaging with the needs of every section of society, he believed the students would create a more equitable and just society.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that education is an important tool that enables individuals to become aware of their rights and responsibilities towards their family, society, and country.

"Education develops a person's perspective to see the world and also enhances their ability to fight against injustices, corruption, violence, and other wrongdoings," the Governor added.

Highlighting the importance of infrastructure and amenities, the Governor said that ensuring robust infrastructure is of paramount importance for any institution. Presently, both the central and State governments are placing the utmost emphasis on fortifying infrastructure, recognizing its crucial role.

"I believe that the advancement of infrastructure will cultivate a superior educational milieu, fostering fresh perspectives and a culture of research thinking among students." the Governor added.

The Governor expressed his happiness for the National Law University and Judicial Academy (NLUJA), acknowledging the institution's remarkable role in creating opportunities for students to earn knowledge.

The Governor also highlighted the presence of distinguished legal luminaries who have visited the campus and shared their valuable knowledge with the students.

Later the Governor inaugurated the proposed rainwater harvesting plant on the varsity's campus. Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court Justice Sandeep Mehta, VC of NLUJA Prof.V K Ahuja, Deputy Commissioner, Kamrup, Keerthi Jalli, teachers and students of the institute were present during the visit of the Governor.

Topics : Assam assembly polls women rights Education ministry

First Published: May 30 2023 | 10:00 AM IST

