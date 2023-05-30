close

Filled with humility and gratitude; will work harder: PM on govt's 9 yrs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said his every decision has been guided by the desire to improve the lives of people, as his government completed nine years in power

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said his every decision has been guided by the desire to improve the lives of people, as his government completed nine years in power.

"Today, as we complete 9 years in service to the nation, I am filled with humility and gratitude. Every decision made, every action taken, has been guided by the desire to improve the lives of people. We will keep working even harder to build a developed India," he tweeted.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has planned a month-long campaign from Tuesday to celebrate the ninth anniversary with various mass connect programmes, with Modi himself scheduled to address a rally in Ajmer in Rajasthan on Wednesday.

Senior BJP leaders, including Union ministers and chief ministers, had on Monday highlighted the government's achievements in a nationwide outreach.

From India's "rising" global stature to emphasis on national security, welfare measures like housing and toilets for the poor, boost to piped water supply, infrastructure growth and efforts to ramp up the manufacturing sector, were among the initiatives cited at the press conferences they held in every state of the country.

