Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Blast near Israel embassy: Police register FIR, 6 suspects questioned

According to an official, it has been decided to hand over the case to the Special Cell, the anti-terror unit of the Delhi Police, to "dig out the deeper conspiracy"

Israel embassy blast

The blast occurred on Tuesday evening in the area between the boundary walls of a house on plot number 4 -- Nanda's House -- and the Central Hindi Training Institute on plot number 2A on Prithviraj Road. The area has bushes, plants and trees and no CCTV camera

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2023 | 7:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Days after a blast near the Israeli embassy here, the Delhi Police has registered an FIR against "unknown" people and quizzed about half a dozen suspects, officials said on Saturday.
According to an official, it has been decided to hand over the case to the Special Cell, the anti-terror unit of the Delhi Police, to "dig out the deeper conspiracy".
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
While the suspects were questioned on Saturday, the FIR was registered on Friday night under Section 3 (punishment for causing an explosion) of the Explosive Substances Act and Section 427 (mischief causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code at the Tughlak Road Police Station based on a complaint lodged by a police officer, an official said.
The blast occurred on Tuesday evening in the area between the boundary walls of a house on plot number 4 -- Nanda's House -- and the Central Hindi Training Institute on plot number 2A on Prithviraj Road. The area has bushes, plants and trees and no CCTV camera.
It is behind the Israeli embassy on Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road, running parallel to Prithviraj Road.
No one was injured in the blast.
Police had found an "abusive" letter addressed to the Israeli ambassador near the blast site.
According to sources, the one-page letter written in English is suspected to be related to an organisation called Sir Allah Resistance and mentions words like "Zionists", "Palestine" and "Gaza".
On Friday, police told PTI that they were planning to register an FIR as they had found "crucial evidence" pointing to a conspiracy to threaten the Israeli envoy.
Delhi Police officials have scanned footage obtained from multiple CCTV cameras installed around the blast site and spotted a suspect who had come from Jamia Nagar in an autorickshaw.
Police have also questioned 10 autorickshaw drivers, including the one who brought the suspect to the spot before the blast took place.
The officials said police had recovered a broken dial of a watch and some steel bearings from the blast site but it was too early to say if they were used in the explosion.

Also Read

Israel-Gaza war: Death toll up as conflict expands to bordering nations

Gaza strip: Understanding the territory, its history, and ongoing conflict

Israel-Gaza war: Nations call for peaceful resolution; latest updates here

We must find a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine, says MEA

Israel-Palestine conflict: All you need to know about this surprise war

Gujarat govt issues guidelines for liquor law exemption rules in GIFT City

150k tourists likely to be in Shimla for New Year's Eve; 200 cops deployed

Unidentified gunmen target vehicles carrying police commandos in Manipur

Watch video: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat returns Khel Ratna, Arjuna awards

Punjab police forms SIT to probe grounded Nicaragua-bound flight incident

Investigating officials are awaiting reports from the National Security Guard's (NSG) laboratory, where samples collected from the spot have been sent to ascertain the components used in the explosion.
Police have recorded the statements of a dozen people who claimed to have heard the loud noise of the blast.
The statements reveal that the witnesses spotted a vehicle which broke down near the blast site.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Bomb blast israel palestine Gaza Delhi Police

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 31 2023 | 7:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTata Coffee-Tata Consumer MergerIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVirat KohliInterim Budget 2024Yash Raj Films RevenueBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon