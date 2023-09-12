Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.79%)
67127.08 + 528.17
Nifty (0.89%)
19996.35 + 176.40
Nifty Smallcap (1.38%)
5995.40 + 81.50
Nifty Midcap (1.14%)
41444.20 + 466.45
Nifty Bank (0.92%)
45570.70 + 414.30
Heatmap

India's arms imports declined significantly in last 4-5 years: J-K L-G

Sinha also highlighted India's emergence as defence exporter and its self-reliance in defence production

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) Manoj Sinha

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) Manoj Sinha

Press Trust of India Jammu
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2023 | 6:58 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India's arms imports reducing significantly in the last 4-5 years and defence export reaching an all-time high in the last financial year shows our commitment to innovation and Indigenous technology development, Lieutenant Governor Major Sinha said on Monday.
Sinha made the remarks while attending the North-Tech Symposium-2023 held on Jagti Campus of IIT. He attended the event along with Chief of defence staff (CDS) Gen Anil Chauhan.
The CDS too held informal interaction with the media.
The Lt Governor congratulated the Northern Command, Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) and IIT Jammu for jointly hosting hundreds of industries and defence tech startups.
"It is a proud moment for the academia as for the first time since its inception North-Tech Symposium, defence expo is being held in IIT Jammu," the Lt Governor said.
He said that the three-day event will showcase cutting-edge technological advancements of the Indian Army and forge a synergy between army, industry, and academia in research, development, and innovation in defence technologies.

Also Read

India 3rd largest ecosystem for startups globally: CDS General Anil Chauhan

War in space a possibility, relevant developments needed: CDS Chauhan

Jayanti Chauhan to head Bisleri International after Tatas walk out

Amazon Echo Dot 5th Gen review: Brings sensors for smart routines, and more

Qualcomm launches Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip for 5G smartphones on budget

An era of green changes: CEC will now report to environment ministry

The Kota story: Are students crippled with the stress, fear of failure?

G20 summit costs Delhi traders $120 mn in revenue dur to partial shutdown

Assam power projects suspended for failing to follow policy needs: CAG

Canadian PM, delegation's earliest possible departure from Delhi is Tuesday

Sinha also highlighted India's emergence as defence exporter and its self-reliance in defence production.
"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, the country has witnessed major push for Aatmanirbharta in defence. We are a responsible space power and have shown our strategic strength," the Lt Governor said.
The launch of INS Vikrant last year vindicated the country's resolve to develop indigenous capabilities, he said.
"Our arms imports have reduced significantly in the last 4-5 years and defence export reached an all-time high in the last financial year. It shows our commitment to innovation and Indigenous technology development," he said.
Sinha said that the Centre has set the target of achieving 70 per cent self-reliance in weaponry by 2027, which is providing unlimited opportunities to private industries, MSMEs, and tech startups to build.
On the occasion, the Lt Governor congratulated and expressed his gratitude to the armed forces for their service to the nation.
Lieutenant General M V Suchindra Kumar, Vice Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, GOC-in-C Northern Command, Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, GOC 15 Corps, Prof Manoj S Gaur, Director, IIT Jammu, Dr Sunil Misra, Director General, Society for Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM), senior officers of Army, Police, Civil Administration, members of SIDM, industry leaders, students and young entrepreneurs were present.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir arms industry India imports Manoj Sinha

First Published: Sep 12 2023 | 6:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesSovereign Gold Bond Tranche IIAsia Cup 2023 IND vs PAK Live ScoreCredit Suisse caseStocks to WatchGold-Silver PricesBengaluru Bandh TodayVijay Sethupathi | MaharajaTop Headlines Today

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partnerQuick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Amit Shah to launch BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' from Dantewada on Sept 12PM Modi confident people would support BJP in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh

India News

Bengaluru Bandh today: Here's what's open and what's closed amid strikeAir Asia flight returns to Kochi airport due to suspected hydraulic failure

Economy News

Private equity firms TPG, Tepco, Brookfield in talks for JSW Neo stakeG20 Summit: 'Green' shoots seen in climate declaration, not much on fossils
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon