Business Standard

PM Modi to visit Bengal tomorrow, to dedicate several projects to nation

He will also flag off Vande Bharat Express connecting Howrah to New Jalpaiguri and will also inaugurate Joka-Taratala stretch of Purple Line of Kolkata Metro

Topics
Narendra Modi | West Bengal | Kolkata

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit West Bengal on Friday to lay foundation stone and dedicate to the nation projects worth more than Rs 7,800 crore there.

He will chair the second meeting of the National Ganga Council in Kolkata.

Modi will lay foundation stone and dedicate to the nation multiple sewerage infrastructure projects in West Bengal worth over Rs 2,550 crore.

He will also flag off Vande Bharat Express connecting Howrah to New Jalpaiguri and will also inaugurate Joka-Taratala stretch of Purple Line of Kolkata Metro.

In addition to this, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation multiple railway projects including the laying of foundation stone of redevelopment of New Jalpaiguri railway station.

Modi will also inaugurate Syama Prasad Mookerjee National Institute of Water and Sanitation.

--IANS

ans/uk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, December 29 2022. 13:53 IST

