PM Modi to visit Bengal tomorrow, to dedicate several projects to nation

Prime Minister will visit on Friday to lay foundation stone and dedicate to the nation projects worth more than Rs 7,800 crore there.

He will chair the second meeting of the Ganga Council in .

Modi will lay foundation stone and dedicate to the nation multiple sewerage infrastructure projects in worth over Rs 2,550 crore.

He will also flag off Vande Bharat Express connecting Howrah to New Jalpaiguri and will also inaugurate Joka-Taratala stretch of Purple Line of Metro.

In addition to this, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation multiple railway projects including the laying of foundation stone of redevelopment of New Jalpaiguri railway station.

Modi will also inaugurate Syama Prasad Mookerjee Institute of Water and Sanitation.

