PM Modi to visit Bengal tomorrow, to dedicate several projects to nation

-
ALSO READ
India will give direction to world in 'Amrit Kaal': PM Modi in Rajya Sabha
India-UK FTA first step in evolving trade, economic ties: UK official
When will nation have 'China pe Charcha'?: Mallikarjun Kharge asks PM Modi
BRICS members support South Africa's chairship in 2023, 15th summit
Indian-origin Leo Varadkar elected as Ireland's new prime minister
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit West Bengal on Friday to lay foundation stone and dedicate to the nation projects worth more than Rs 7,800 crore there.
He will chair the second meeting of the National Ganga Council in Kolkata.
Modi will lay foundation stone and dedicate to the nation multiple sewerage infrastructure projects in West Bengal worth over Rs 2,550 crore.
He will also flag off Vande Bharat Express connecting Howrah to New Jalpaiguri and will also inaugurate Joka-Taratala stretch of Purple Line of Kolkata Metro.
In addition to this, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation multiple railway projects including the laying of foundation stone of redevelopment of New Jalpaiguri railway station.
Modi will also inaugurate Syama Prasad Mookerjee National Institute of Water and Sanitation.
--IANS
ans/uk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, December 29 2022. 13:53 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU