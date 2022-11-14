Credit of taking India to international level goes to Nehru: Bommai

-
The credit of taking India to international level goes to the first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said here on Monday.
Speaking after garlanding the statue of Pandit Nehru on his birth anniversary in Vidhana Soudha here, the chief minister said Nehru loved children and his birth anniversary is celebrated as the children's day.
Pandit Nehru had worked very closely with the 'Father of the Nation' Mahatma Gandhi. He supported Gandhiji during the country's freedom struggle to the hilt and strove hard for the country to bloom.
As the first Prime Minister of the independent country, he laid the foundation for development. He worked in commendable manner at the international level for the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) with General Tito, Chief Minister Bommai said.
India is still playing a major role in NAM, CM Bommai stated. His birthday is celebrated as Children's day. Minister Halappa Achar and Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma and others were present.
First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 15:01 IST
