India's rapid development, praise across world due to stable govt: PM Modi

He was addressing a public rally at Kheralu in Gujarat's Mehsana district after inaugurating and laying the foundation stones for a host of development projects worth Rs 5,950 crore

narendra modi

Modi said Gujarat has experienced how a stable government continuing for a long time has helped in taking one decision after another, benefitting the state

Press Trust of India Mehsana
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2023 | 3:59 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the rapid development being seen in the country and the praise which it is garnering across the world is because of the power of the public that has given a stable government.
He was addressing a public rally at Kheralu in Gujarat's Mehsana district after inaugurating and laying the foundation stones for a host of development projects worth Rs 5,950 crore.
Modi said Gujarat has experienced how a stable government continuing for a long time has helped in taking one decision after another, benefitting the state.
The PM also said that when he takes a pledge, he fulfils it.
"At the root of the rapid development being seen in the country and India's praise in the world (for rapid development) is the power of the public that has given a stable government in the country," he said.
"We have experienced how a stable and majority government in Gujarat continuing for a long time has helped us take one decision after another," Modi said.
People know very well that the strong pillars laid in the last several years are behind the large projects of development being undertaken and courageous decisions being made, and behind the rapid growth of Gujarat, he said.
"And you know your Narendrabhai, you see me as your own Narendrabhai rather than the prime minister. And you know your Narendrabhai, once he takes a pledge, he fulfils it," Modi said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi India Prime Minister Gujarat

First Published: Oct 30 2023 | 3:59 PM IST

Business Standard
