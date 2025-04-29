Tuesday, April 29, 2025 | 07:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / C'garh liquor scam: SC says govt virtually penalising accused in custody

C'garh liquor scam: SC says govt virtually penalising accused in custody

Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, appearing for the state, opposed the bail pleas and submitted that the accused need to be confronted with the other accused in the case

Supreme Court, SC

The top court allowed the petitioners, Arvind Singh and Amit Singh, to be confronted with former excise minister Kawasi Lakhma and posted the matter for May 9 | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2025 | 7:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court, hearing two bail pleas in the alleged Rs 2,000 crore liquor scam in Chhattisgarh, on Monday pulled up the state government and asked how long it will keep an accused in jail.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan noted that three chargesheets were filed in the matter and the investigation was still underway.

"Investigation will go on its own speed. It will go on till eternity. Three chargesheets have been filed. You are virtually penalising the person by keeping him in custody. You have made the process a punishment. This is not some case of terrorist or triple murder," the bench remarked orally.

 

Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, appearing for the state, opposed the bail pleas and submitted that the accused need to be confronted with the other accused in the case.

Appearing for the accused, senior advocate Siddharth Agarwal argued that three chargesheets have been filed in the case and charges are yet to be framed.

Also Read

PremiumVishnu Deo Sai, Vishnu Deo, Chhattisgarh CM

Chhattisgarh govt sets new deadlines to boost industrial investment

Security Forces, naxalism

DRG jawan injured in IED blast during anti-Naxal operation in Chhattisgarh

Premiumtextile exports

Chhattisgarh govt signs new agreement to boost its textile hub ambitions

Aiims Raipur

Aiims Raipur conducts Chhattisgarh's first swap kidney transplant

Naxal, naxalite, weapon, pistol, crime

Three Naxalites killed in encounter near Chhattisgarh-Telangana border

"I (petitioner) was arrested with three persons. Six people including public servants have been granted bail. There are 457 witnesses. Investigation is still underway," Agarwal said.

The top court allowed the petitioners, Arvind Singh and Amit Singh, to be confronted with former excise minister Kawasi Lakhma and posted the matter for May 9.

The Enforcement Directorate has alleged that the scam was perpetrated by a syndicate of high-level state government officials, private persons and political executives that generated more than Rs 2,000 crore in tainted money in 2019-22.

The money laundering case stems from a 2022 income tax department chargesheet filed in a court in Delhi.

The ED alleged that bribes were collected from distillers in the state on a per liquor case basis procured from the CSMCL (state body for purchase and sale of liquor) and country liquor was being sold off-the-books.

According to the federal probe agency, bribes were taken from distillers to allow them to form a cartel and have a fixed market share.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi Cabinet to decide on hospital staff outsourcing in a meeting today

Yamuna pollution

Delhi govt plans to rope in ADB for improvement of water supply infra

Mad Over Donuts, donut, bakery

Karnataka HC stays GST demand of over Rs 50 cr against Mad Over Donuts

Delhi Police

'Human' Thumb & ransom note: Delhi Police cracks ₹5 crore extortion case

The suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty will certainly put pressure on the Pakistani government — but whether it will be enough to change its behaviour remains to be seen

After row over Indus Waters Treaty remarks, farmer leader clarifies

Topics : Chhattisgarh Chhattisgarh government Supreme Court

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 29 2025 | 7:22 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOUltraTech Cement Results 2025Indus Waters Treaty SuspendedTS SSC 10th Result 2025What is India-Pak Shimla AgreementQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon