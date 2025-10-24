Friday, October 24, 2025 | 08:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / High-level EU trade delegation to visit India next week to push FTA talks

High-level EU trade delegation to visit India next week to push FTA talks

The delegation of the EU Committee on International Trade will be in India from October 27 to 29 to discuss trade, economic and investment relations

india eu trade negotiations

The European Union is India's biggest trade partner with bilateral trade in goods recording $ 135 billion in the financial year 2023-24. The FTA is expected to significantly enhance the two-way trade ties.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 7:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A seven-member high-powered trade delegation of the European Union (EU) will visit India next week to push for finalising the long-awaited bilateral free trade agreement (FTA) between the two sides.

The delegation of the EU Committee on International Trade will be in India from October 27 to 29 to discuss trade, economic and investment relations.

It will be led by Cristina Maestre, the committee's standing rapporteur for India, and Brando Benifei.

"The main objective of this visit is to contribute to increasing our mutual understanding amid intensive trade negotiations between the EU and India," Maestre and Benifei said in a statement.

 

"The mission is timely taking place just a few months ahead of the deadline to conclude negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) by the end of 2025," they said.

Also Read

india eu trade negotiations

India-EU free trade talks enter final stage, says commerce secretary

India, EU, European Union, India flag

India-EU trade talks: Commerce Secretary to visit Brussels this week

india eu trade negotiations

EU eyes bigger role in 'Make in India' as FTA talks set to begin on Oct 6

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

India-EFTA agreement kicks in, Goyal says deal offers predictability

Trade deal, FTA

Govt must do more on FTAs to help exporters benefit from trade dealspremium

"We look forward to discussing the issues at stake as both sides have a mutual interest in reaching a meaningful bilateral agreement and in protecting the rules-based multilateral trade order," they added.

In September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reaffirmed their commitment to finalise the trade deal by December.

The European Union is India's biggest trade partner with bilateral trade in goods recording $ 135 billion in the financial year 2023-24. The FTA is expected to significantly enhance the two-way trade ties.

India and the EU concluded the 14th round of FTA negotiations in Brussels on October 10.

Following the negotiations, the EU said the talks focused on firming up an economically meaningful market access package.

"Some progress was made in outstanding areas, in particular on the SPS chapter, which was closed," it said.

The two sides have already concluded negotiations on 11 chapters that included customs and trade facilitation, dispute settlement, digital trade, sustainable food system, small and medium-sized enterprises, competition and subsidies and capital movements.

The delegation of members of the European Parliament will also engage with a variety of stakeholders in order to receive first-hand information on the opportunities and challenges posed by these trade negotiations.

The committee's members are set to meet ministerial and parliamentary officials, as well as the Federation of European Business in India and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

The delegation will also meet civil society bodies working on sustainability issues, representatives of workers and employers and organisations working on labour rights, a EU readout said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

EAM S Jaishankar slams UN's inaction on terrorism, calls for reform

Sanae Takaichi at the lower house of parliament in Tokyo on Oct. 21

Will deepen multilateral dialogue with India, says Japan's new PM

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Jaishankar reaffirms India's commitment to peace at 80th UN anniversary

Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Crafts

Cochin Shipyard delivers first anti-submarine warfare craft to Indian Navy

Gaza, Israel-Gaza war

India welcomes Gaza Peace Agreement; praises US, Egypt, and Qatar's roles

Topics : World News FTA India EU summit Trade talks India EU

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 7:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayQ2 Results todayKurnool Bus Fire AccidentStock Market Rising TodayGold-Silver Price TodayITC Hotels Q2 ResultsRRP Semiconductor StockUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon