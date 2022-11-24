What can India gain from the trade pact with Australia?
The Australian Parliament gave its assent to a free trade agreement with India, and amended the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement. Let's understand how it will benefit India's foreign trade
The Australian Parliament on Tuesday gave its assent to a free trade agreement with India, and simultaneously amended the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement. The pact will double trade between the two nations. While the amendments to the double taxation treaty will help Indian IT firms save millions of dollars every year. This podcast explains what India’s first free trade deal with a major Western economy means and how it will benefit the country’s foreign trade?
