India under PM gave clear message, terrorism won't be tolerated: Dhankhar

India under PM gave clear message, terrorism won't be tolerated: Dhankhar

The stand of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was that those who have wiped off the vermillion of our sisters have no right to live on this earth, says VP Jagdeep Dhankar

After Operation Sindoor, no one is asking for proof, as Pakistan army personnel and that country's leaders were seen standing along with terrorists amid coffins, the VP said (Representative Image: PTI)

Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a very strong reply to the horrific Pahalgam attack and has sent a clear message across the world that terrorism will not be tolerated at any cost, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said here on Monday.

Twenty-six people were gunned by terrorists in Pahalgam in Kashmir on April 22, following which India launched Operation Sindoor in the early hours of May 7, resulting in massive damage to terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir. "The stand of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was that those who have wiped off the vermillion of our sisters have no right to live on this earth and the entire country remained united with the feeling of patriotism against the terror attack in Pahalgam," Dhankhar said addressing the three-day-long Krishi Udyog Samagam here. "The world has acknowledged India's valour, especially the way it has replied to the terror attack through precise bombings at Bahawalpur, Muridke, among others, which has never happened in the history of the country," the Vice President said. After Operation Sindoor, no one is asking for proof, as Pakistan army personnel and that country's leaders were seen standing along with terrorists amid coffins, the VP said. "The injured have given proof to the world," he said hailing Operation Sindoor. "We can say with pride that India has changed. India will not tolerate terrorism at any cost. The decision that was not taken in the past 70 yeas was taken by PM Modi by stopping supply of (Indus) water with the statement that blood and water cannot flow together," he said. Dhankhar, who laid the foundation stone of projects costing Rs 116 crore on the occasion, hailed the nation for becoming the fourth largest economy in the world surpassing Asian powerhouse Japan. India will soon overtake Germany and reach third spot on the coveted list, he added. The function was also addressed by Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangu Bhai Patel and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

 

Narendra Modi Jagdeep Dhankar Operation Sindoor Pahalgam attack Kashmir Pakistan

First Published: May 26 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

