India undergoing rapid, unprecedented transformation: President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu said that India is undergoing a rapid and unprecedented transformation and the country is on the way to become the world's third-largest economy before the end of the decade

Press Trust of India Belgrade
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2023 | 10:28 PM IST
President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said that India is undergoing a rapid and unprecedented transformation and the country is on the way to become the world's third-largest economy before the end of the decade.

Addressing the Indian community in the Serbian capital, President Murmu also said that new infrastructure is coming up across India at a breathtaking pace and the country hopes to be a developed nation by 2047.

"India is the fastest growing major economy in the world. With a GDP approaching USD 3.5 trillion, we are on the way to becoming the world's third biggest economy before the end of this decade. India is confidently pursuing its ambition to be a developed country by 2047," she said soon after her arrival here on a state visit.

She said that early indications suggest that India's gender ratio is in favour of women and cited the results of the civil services exam in which top four positions were achieved by women.

Noting that India and Serbia are both ancient lands, the president said that in the modern era, India's relations with Serbia are defined in particular in context of the Non-Aligned Movement.

She also hailed the sports ties between the two countries and said tennis player Novak Djokovic is seen as a role model and inspiration for millions in India.

"Several sports coaches from Serbia are helping Indian athletes and sportspersons to improve their skills," he said. "We are touched by your admiration and love for India."

She also noted that Indian movies are popular in Serbia. "I was very pleased to see the cultural performance by the children," she said, adding that many Serbians have a deep affinity for India's spiritual heritage, including yoga.

Earlier in the day, President Murmu, who arrived here from Suriname, was received by her Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic at the airport. Her visit is the first by an Indian President to Serbia.

"President Droupadi Murmu was given a warm welcome on arrival in Belgrade. This is the first visit by an Indian President to Serbia. As a special gesture, President @avucic of Serbia received President Murmu at the airport. She was accorded a guard of honour on her arrival," her office tweeted.

She also paid floral tributes at the bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Belgrade.

During her visit, Murmu will have a bilateral meeting with President Vucic, and meet Prime Minister Ana Brnabic, and Speaker of the National Assembly Vladimir Orlic.

