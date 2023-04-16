close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

India, US working towards for strong, peaceful global community: Sitharaman

India and the US are together building a foundation for a strong, peaceful and harmonious global community, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said

Press Trust of India Washington
nirmala sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2023 | 8:53 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India and the US are together building a foundation for a strong, peaceful and harmonious global community, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said.

"When we celebrate diversity, celebrate inclusiveness, it is also the point that we share a lot of positive thoughts when we are doing this," the finance minister said.

Today when "we celebrate togetherness, it is that spirit which governs India and US relationship: a positive thinking relationship of two democracies, which have their own share of challenges and their own share of internal problems, but we don't allow them to overwhelm us", she said.

The minister was addressing Indian Americans at an event organised by the Indian Embassy here to celebrate the country's diversity.

"We are together and building strong foundations for a strong, peaceful and harmonious global community. That's where, I think, the contribution of the Indian diaspora, here people of Indian origin, to the US is very important," she said.

"You integrated yourself or do you recall with fondness the place of your origin, but you're part of the US today and building a very dynamic and robust economy," Sitharaman said.

Also Read

Budget 2023-24: Manufacturing sector eyes revised taxations, new PLIs

Union Budget 2023: Experts don't expect surprises in social sector outlay

Budget 2023: A look back at some major announcements in previous Budget

FM Sitharaman arrives at North Block ahead of Budget 2023 presentation

Crypto industry wants 0.1% TDS, Sebi-like regulator in Budget 2023

Latest LIVE: Security beefed up in UP after Atiq Ahmed, brother shot dead

After Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf shot dead, section 144 imposed in Prayagraj

Kejriwal to appear before CBI, heavy security outside agency's headquarters

Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hits Manipur's Bishnupur district: NCS

Atiq Ahmed had more than 100, Ashraf more than 57 FIRs: UP Police

"This is exactly what is even in India. Differences are there between different regions, different people and different languages," she said.

When people talk about digital achievements of India, the achievements are purely because the platforms have languages, "which are at least 15, as recognised by the Constitution of India, there are more such languages", she said.

The minister also highlighted that there are dialects, which can be spoken, but cannot be written as they don't have a script.

"But the Indian Constitution recognises 15 of them. Most of our platforms are available now in regional languages. And that's why when you pay your little bills to your milkman or you wish to vendor, you do it in their own languages. These are the instruments of success," the minister said.

So, every diversity-related issue has been turned to an advantage in building a modern India, Sitharaman said.

"I wish this relationship between the US and India grows from strength to strength," said the finance minister at the event that among others was also attended US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Kurt Campbell, the Indo Pacific Coordinator of US National Security Council, General Atomics Chief Executive Vivel Lall, White House official Dr Rahul Gupta.

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman | US India relations | Finance minister

First Published: Apr 16 2023 | 8:53 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon