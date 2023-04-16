close

Atiq Ahmed had more than 100, Ashraf more than 57 FIRs: UP Police

ANI Politics
Atiq Ahmad

Photo: Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2023 | 7:44 AM IST
The deceased Mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed had more than 100 First Information Reports (FIR) and brother Ashraf had more than 57 FIRs against Ashraf, a police official informed on Sunday.

Days after Atiq Ahmed's son Asad was killed in an encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi, the mafia-turned-politician and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were killed on Saturday while being taken for a medical in Prayagraj.

In the aftermath of the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath constituted a three-member judicial inquiry commission and ordered a high-level inquiry into the matter.

Uttar Pradesh Government also implemented Section 144 in the entire state and the state police are on high alert.

Uttar Pradesh Police further informed that as many as three people were arrested.

"Three people have been arrested. Further details are to be shared later," said an officer after the gangster-turned-politician and his brother were shot dead in Prayagraj.

In the aftermath of the incident, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that this incident is a perfect example of the Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi's failure on law and order system in the state.

Asaduddin Owaisi took to Twitter and said," Atiq and his brother were in police custody. He was handcuffed. JSR slogans were also raised. The killing of both is the failure of Yogi's law and order system. Those celebrating encounter Raj are also responsible for this murder".

Atiq Ahmed was accused in the 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case and also in the Umesh Pal murder case which happened in February this year.

Topics : Uttar Pradesh | UP Police | Yogi Adityanath

First Published: Apr 16 2023 | 7:44 AM IST

