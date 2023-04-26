close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

India world's fourth largest defence spender in 2022, says SIPRI report

With military expenditure of USD 81.4 billion (one billion=100 crore), India's spending was up by six per cent from 2021 and by 47 per cent as compared 2013

Press Trust of India New Delhi
defence tank

Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 3:24 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India was the world's fourth largest military spender in 2022, with its defence spending increasing by around six percent as compared to 2021, a report by Swedish think tank Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) said.

The military expenditure report said around 23 percent of the total spending by India was towards funding equipment and infrastructure, including that along the China border where tension continues. However, a major part of the spending was on expenditures like salaries and pensions.

With military expenditure of USD 81.4 billion (one billion=100 crore), India's spending was up by six per cent from 2021 and by 47 per cent as compared 2013.

"The increase in India's spending shows the effects of its border tensions with China and Pakistan," the report released on Monday said.

Expenditure on capital outlays, which funds equipment upgrades for the armed forces and to the military infrastructure along its disputed border with China, amounted to 23 per cent of the total military spending in 2022

Personnel expenses like salaries and pensions remained the largest expenditure category in the Indian military budget, accounting for around half of all military spending.

The United States, accounting for 39 per cent of the world military spending in 2022, was the top spender, followed by China (13 per cent), Russia (3.9 per cent), India (3.6 per cent) and Saudi Arabia (3.3 per cent).

Also Read

Budget 2023-24: Manufacturing sector eyes revised taxations, new PLIs

Union Budget 2023: Experts don't expect surprises in social sector outlay

Budget 2023: A look back at some major announcements in previous Budget

Crypto industry wants 0.1% TDS, Sebi-like regulator in Budget 2023

US to sell Taiwan anti-tank system amid rising China military threat

Unseasonal rains causing damage to standing, harvested crops in Telangana

Singapore executes Indian-origin cannabis trafficker despite clemency pleas

PETA demands rehabilitation of elephants used for rides at Amber Fort

Madras HC to hear gaming companies' appeal against ban order on April 27

10 security staff, 1 civilian killed in maoist attack in Dantewada

Together, these five countries accounted for 63 per cent of total global military spending in 2022.

The 15 largest spenders in 2022 together accounted for 82 per cent of the world military expenditure of USD 1,842 billion.

Total global military expenditure increased by 3.7 per cent in real terms in 2022, to reach a new high of USD 2,240 billion. Military expenditure in Europe saw its steepest year-on-year increase in at least 30 years.

The largest spenders in 2022 -- the United States, China and Russia -- accounted for 56 per cent of the world total.

In 2021, India's military spending of USD 76.6 billion ranked third highest in the world. It was fifth largest military spender in the world in 2016 at USD 55.9 billion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : India defence sector Defence budget

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 4:53 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Indian economy demonstrates strength, GDP to grow at 6% in FY23: Acuite

GDP Growth
2 min read

Delhi CM Kejriwal visits Manish Sisodia's ailing wife in hospital

Kejriwal
2 min read

Sify reports consolidated Q4 profit at Rs 34 mn, revenue up at Rs 8,861 mn

Sify reports consolidated Q4 profit at Rs 34 mn, revenue up at Rs 8,861 mn
2 min read

India world's fourth largest defence spender in 2022, says SIPRI report

defence tank
2 min read

Unseasonal rains causing damage to standing, harvested crops in Telangana

rain
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Obituary: Parkash Singh Badal, a consummate politician, passes away

Parkash Singh Badal
5 min read

Shelly Oberoi re-elected MCD Mayor: Why fresh polls? All you need to know

Mayor Shelly Oberoi
3 min read

Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal passes away at 95

Parkash Singh Badal
2 min read

CSR spend in Northeast anything but generous in FY22, shows data

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
3 min read

Operation Sheesh Mahal: Why do BJP and Congress want Delhi CM to resign?

Kejriwal, Delhi CM, arvind Kejriwal
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon