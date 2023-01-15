Every Indian is proud of our Army: PM Narendra Modi on Army Day

-
ALSO READ
PM Modi invites people to share inputs for 2022's last Mann Ki Baat
Scribe booked for cheating with claim to publish PM's Mann Ki Baat speeches
Chandigarh airport to be named after Bhagat Singh: PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat
India has become 5th largest economy in 2022: PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat
Mann Ki Baat: PM hails Indian space sector, extends Chhath Puja greetings
-
On the occasion of Army Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the Indian Army, saying the soldiers have always kept our nation safe and are widely admired for their service during times of crisis.
Army Day is observed on January 15 to mark Field Marshal K M Cariappa taking over as the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army, replacing his British predecessor in 1949.
"On Army Day, I convey my best wishes to all army personnel, veterans and their families. Every Indian is proud of our Army and will always be grateful to our soldiers," Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet.
"They have always kept our nation safe and are widely admired for their service during times of crisis," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, January 15 2023. 10:26 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU