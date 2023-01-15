Every Indian is proud of our Army: PM Narendra Modi on Army Day

On the occasion of Army Day, Prime Minister on Sunday lauded the Indian Army, saying the soldiers have always kept our nation safe and are widely admired for their service during times of crisis.

is observed on January 15 to mark Field Marshal K M Cariappa taking over as the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army, replacing his British predecessor in 1949.

"On Army Day, I convey my best wishes to all army personnel, veterans and their families. Every Indian is proud of our Army and will always be grateful to our soldiers," Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet.

"They have always kept our nation safe and are widely admired for their service during times of crisis," he said.

