Forever indebted to soldiers for courage, sacrifice: Kharge on Army Day

On the occasion of Army Day, Congress president on Sunday hailed soldiers and veterans, and said the people are forever indebted to them for their unflinching courage, utmost dedication and selfless sacrifice.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi also lauded the and said every soldier is full of bravery, patriotism and sacrifice.

In a tweet, Kharge said, "Salutations to our brave soldiers, veterans, ex-servicemen and gratitude to their families, on the occasion of Day."



"We are forever indebted to your unflinching courage, utmost dedication and selfless sacrifice," the Congress president said.

In a tweet in Hindi, Gandhi said, "Bravery, patriotism and sacrifice every soldier of our army is full of these."



He also extended best wishes on to all the jawans, ex-servicemen and their families for their sacrifice and dedication.

In a tweet, the Congress said, "On Day, we salute the jawans of the Indian Army for their selfless service to the nation and also remember the proud day when the Indian Army got its first Indian Commander-in-chief, K.M. Cariappa, to lead & administer the operations of the army."



is observed on January 15 to mark Field Marshal K M Cariappa taking over as the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army, replacing his British predecessor in 1949.

