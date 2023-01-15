JUST IN
Business Standard

Forever indebted to soldiers for courage, sacrifice: Kharge on Army Day

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi also lauded the Indian Army and said every soldier is full of bravery, patriotism and sacrifice

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge
On the occasion of Army Day, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday hailed soldiers and veterans, and said the people are forever indebted to them for their unflinching courage, utmost dedication and selfless sacrifice.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi also lauded the Indian Army and said every soldier is full of bravery, patriotism and sacrifice.

In a tweet, Kharge said, "Salutations to our brave soldiers, veterans, ex-servicemen and gratitude to their families, on the occasion of Indian Army Day."

"We are forever indebted to your unflinching courage, utmost dedication and selfless sacrifice," the Congress president said.

In a tweet in Hindi, Gandhi said, "Bravery, patriotism and sacrifice every soldier of our army is full of these."

He also extended best wishes on Army Day to all the jawans, ex-servicemen and their families for their sacrifice and dedication.

In a tweet, the Congress said, "On Indian Army Day, we salute the jawans of the Indian Army for their selfless service to the nation and also remember the proud day when the Indian Army got its first Indian Commander-in-chief, K.M. Cariappa, to lead & administer the operations of the army."

Army Day is observed on January 15 to mark Field Marshal K M Cariappa taking over as the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army, replacing his British predecessor in 1949.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, January 15 2023. 10:23 IST

