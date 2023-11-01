close
Sensex (-0.37%)
63874.93 -237.72
Nifty (-0.32%)
19079.60 -61.30
Nifty Midcap (0.37%)
38876.95 + 141.75
Nifty Smallcap (-0.09%)
5817.95 -5.50
Nifty Bank (-0.45%)
42845.95 -193.20
Heatmap

Indian Navy chief offers to run warship training hub for regional states

In order to bring together like-minded maritime nations of South and South Eastern Asia, the Indian Navy began hosting the Goa Maritime Conclave

R Hari Kumar

Admiral R Hari Kumar, chief of the Indian Navy

Ajai Shukla
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 1 2023 | 0:23 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Indian Navy chief, Admiral Hari Kumar, has proposed deepening relations between states in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), by adopting four principles that would govern future relations.

Hari Kumar made his proposals on Tuesday while addressing the Goa Maritime Conclave (GMC), one of the navy’s several multilateral initiatives aimed at bringing together the littoral states of the IOR into a cooperative maritime security framework operating under barely discernible Indian Navy leadership.

The navy chief’s first suggestion involves developing a working mechanism that is “structure light, but functionally heavy”. He suggested that this be based on common maritime priorities (CMPs), such as maritime law, information, strategy and protocols, or training and capacity building. 

“We are willing to take lead in developing the training and capacity building pillar,” said Kumar, citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s maritime vision of Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR)

The second suggestion was that “each one of us could bring to the table certain unique capabilities and expertise”, said Kumar. He indicated potential proficiencies in maritime law, combating sea-borne narcotics trade, maritime surveillance, or environmental stewardship.

“In addition to developing and operationalising the mitigation framework for addressing CMPs, this would also lay the foundation for establishing regional Centres of Excellence (CoE)”, proposed the navy chief.

The third, inter-related proposal involves developing CoEs as nerve centres of maritime security information pertaining to the IOR. As an example, the navy chief cited the setting up in Gurgaon of the Information Fusion Centre for the Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR). This underlines India’s status as the guardian of the Indian Ocean – a “net security provider” that brings together regional countries to safeguard global commons, freedom of navigation and provide security against challenges such as piracy, terrorism, gun-running, narcotics, human migration and illegal fishing.

The navy chief’s fourth and final suggestion was to rationalise and prioritise efforts under other bilateral, mini-lateral and multi-lateral constructs in the IOR. Besides the deployment of naval warships on visits to other countries’ ports and naval bases and joint training exercises, the Indian Navy has fostered maritime bonding through various multilateral initiatives such as the Goa Maritime Conclave, MILAN, Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS), the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) and the Colombo Security Conclave, among others.

Since its inauguration in 2008, the IONS has grown in strength to 25 members and nine observers.

In order to bring together like-minded maritime nations of South and South Eastern Asia, the Indian Navy began hosting the Goa Maritime Conclave.

Also Read

Why Qatar awarded death penalty to 8 ex-Indian Navy officers; details here

Rs 80 trillion by 2047: PM Modi's blueprint for improving maritime infra

The Qatar espionage case: Unanswered questions

Navy to host workshop on sharing information on the Indian Ocean

EAM S Jaishankar meets family of 8 navy personnel, assures support

ED files chargesheet against Jet Airways founder in bank fraud case

Hope it become best mall in world: Nita Ambani at Jio World Plaza launch

J&K Police head constable shot dead in 3rd targeted killing in last 72 hrs

Appeasement politics biggest hindrance in our development journey: PM Modi

Electoral bonds generated donations worth Rs 9,188 cr, BJP's share at 57%


This year’s event hosted ministers and navy chiefs from 12 IOR countries, including Bangladesh, Comoros, Indonesia, Madagascar, Malaysia, Maldives, Mauritius, Myanmar, Seychelles, Singapore, Sri Lanka and Thailand.

MILAN has been another successful Indian Navy initiative for promoting engagements at the regional level. It is conducted biennially at Port Blair. 

For tracking maritime activity, the Information Fusion Centre (IFC) at Gurugram has established itself as a hub in the IOR, through white shipping exchange agreements with 22 countries and one multi-national construct. International Liaison Officers from 14 countries have been invited to join the centre.


Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Indian Navy Indian Army Indian Ocean maritime sector

First Published: Nov 1 2023 | 0:23 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveSardar Patel QuotesKarwa Chauth 2023 Mehndi DesignsGold-Silver Price TodayShivraj Chouhan File NominationOnePlus Open reviewPAK vs BAN HighlightsIndia Q2 GDP Number

Elections 2023

Madhya Pradesh election: CM Shivraj Chouhan files nomination from Budhni'No guarantee': Vasundhara Raje's jibe at Priyanka Gandhi's poll promise

World Cup 2023

World Cup PAK vs BAN: Kolkata biryani, kebabs on Pakistan Cricket team menuInzamam resigns as chairman of Pakistan cricket team's selection committee

India News

Indira Gandhi's death anniversary: How the 'Iron Lady' spent her last daySiddaramaiah requests Vaishnaw to extend Vande Bharat Express till Belagavi

Economy News

RE sources can meet 65% of world's power supply, 90% by 2050: R K SinghOnion prices in Maha fell 5-9% after decision to fix MEP, says Centre
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon