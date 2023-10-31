close
Sensex (-0.37%)
63874.93 -237.72
Nifty (-0.32%)
19079.60 -61.30
Nifty Midcap (0.37%)
38876.95 + 141.75
Nifty Smallcap (-0.09%)
5817.95 -5.50
Nifty Bank (-0.45%)
42845.95 -193.20
Heatmap

J&K Police head constable shot dead in 3rd targeted killing in last 72 hrs

While a police officer was critically injured in firing by terrorists on Sunday in Srinagar, a labourer from Uttar Pradesh was shot dead in Pulwama district the next day

4 terrorists killed as encounters break out in J&amp;K's Kupwara, Kulgam

Representative Image

Press Trust of India Srinagar
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2023 | 11:24 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A policeman was shot dead by terrorists on Tuesday in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
Head Constable Ghulam Mohammad Dar was shot at by the terrorists outside his residence at Kralpora in Pattan area of the district, the officials said.
They said Dar was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to injuries.
This is the third such terrorist attack in as many days in Kashmir valley.
While a police officer was critically injured in firing by terrorists on Sunday in Srinagar, a labourer from Uttar Pradesh was shot dead in Pulwama district the next day.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Rajasthan Police recruitment 2023: Apply for Constable posts from August 7

Two terrorists killed in encounter with forces near LoC in J-K's Baramulla

Jammu and Kashmir police 2 terrorists killed in Baramulla encounter

Encounter breaks out in J&K's Baramulla between security forces, militants

Army, police resume operations against terrorists in J-K's Anantnag

Appeasement politics biggest hindrance in our development journey: PM Modi

Electoral bonds generated donations worth Rs 9,188 cr, BJP's share at 57%

Manipur cop shot dead, state govt recommends banning tribal group

Electoral bonds scheme wholly arbitrary, has to be struck down: Sibal to SC

Army Major terminated from service by Prez for breaching security protocol

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir Police Terrorsim terrorist

First Published: Oct 31 2023 | 11:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveSardar Patel QuotesKarwa Chauth 2023 Mehndi DesignsGold-Silver Price TodayShivraj Chouhan File NominationOnePlus Open reviewPAK vs BAN LIVE SCOREBS BFSI Summit LIVE

Elections 2023

Madhya Pradesh election: CM Shivraj Chouhan files nomination from Budhni'No guarantee': Vasundhara Raje's jibe at Priyanka Gandhi's poll promise

World Cup 2023

World Cup PAK vs BAN: Kolkata biryani, kebabs on Pakistan Cricket team menuInzamam resigns as chairman of Pakistan cricket team's selection committee

India News

Indira Gandhi's death anniversary: How the 'Iron Lady' spent her last daySiddaramaiah requests Vaishnaw to extend Vande Bharat Express till Belagavi

Economy News

RE sources can meet 65% of world's power supply, 90% by 2050: R K SinghOnion prices in Maha fell 5-9% after decision to fix MEP, says Centre
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon