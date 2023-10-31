close
Sensex (-0.37%)
63874.93 -237.72
Nifty (-0.32%)
19079.60 -61.30
Nifty Midcap (0.37%)
38876.95 + 141.75
Nifty Smallcap (-0.09%)
5817.95 -5.50
Nifty Bank (-0.45%)
42845.95 -193.20
Heatmap

Electoral bonds generated donations worth Rs 9,188 cr, BJP's share at 57%

The BJP received Rs 5,272 crore and the Congress received Rs 952 crore, while the rest went to other parties

Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2023 | 11:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Electoral bonds generated donations worth over Rs 9,188 crore for all political parties put together till 2021-22, of which the BJP alone accounted for over 57 per cent as against 10 per cent for the Congress, according to ADR data.
Between 2016-17 and 2021-22, the last year for which the data is available, seven national parties and 24 regional parties received a total donation of Rs 9,188.35 crore through electoral bonds.
Of this, the BJP received Rs 5,272 crore and the Congress received Rs 952 crore, while the rest went to other parties.
A five-judge constitution bench of the Supreme Court on Tuesday began hearing a batch of pleas challenging the validity of the electoral bond scheme for political funding of parties.
According to the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), national parties experienced a significant surge in electoral bond donations, witnessing a 743 per cent increase between FY 2017-18 and FY 2021-22.
In contrast, corporate donations to national parties increased by only 48 per cent during the same period, it had said.
State parties also received a substantial proportion of their donations through electoral bonds.
The electoral bonds scheme was introduced in 2017 by way of a Finance Bill and was implemented in 2018.
It serves as a means for individuals and entities to make donations to registered political parties while maintaining donor anonymity.
The State Bank of India (SBI) issues the bonds in denominations of Rs 1,000, Rs 10,000, Rs 1 lakh, Rs 10 lakh, and Rs 1 crore.
In July this year, the ADR had said that more than half of all donations received by political parties between 2016-17 and 2021-22 were through electoral bonds and the BJP received more funds than all other national parties put together.
It said donations worth around Rs 16,437 crore were received by the seven national parties and 24 state parties between 2016-17 and 2021-22. Of this, Rs 9,188.35 crore -- around 56 per cent -- were received through electoral bonds.

Also Read

Electoral bonds worth Rs 970 crore sold ahead of upcoming Cognizant

Ahead of electoral bond hearing, Chidambaram slams BJP on fund raising

Citizens don't have right to know source of electoral bond funds: Centre

Election Commission asks Odisha to delete names of 345,000 deceased voters

'Bond yields could stay under pressure over the next 6 months'

Manipur cop shot dead, state govt recommends banning tribal group

Electoral bonds scheme wholly arbitrary, has to be struck down: Sibal to SC

Army Major terminated from service by Prez for breaching security protocol

Opaque electoral bonds scheme will destroy democracy: Petitioners to SC

Road accident fatalities hit all-time high last year in India: Govt data

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Electoral Bond Elections BJP

First Published: Oct 31 2023 | 11:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveSardar Patel QuotesKarwa Chauth 2023 Mehndi DesignsGold-Silver Price TodayShivraj Chouhan File NominationOnePlus Open reviewPAK vs BAN LIVE SCOREBS BFSI Summit LIVE

Elections 2023

Madhya Pradesh election: CM Shivraj Chouhan files nomination from Budhni'No guarantee': Vasundhara Raje's jibe at Priyanka Gandhi's poll promise

World Cup 2023

World Cup PAK vs BAN: Kolkata biryani, kebabs on Pakistan Cricket team menuInzamam resigns as chairman of Pakistan cricket team's selection committee

India News

Indira Gandhi's death anniversary: How the 'Iron Lady' spent her last daySiddaramaiah requests Vaishnaw to extend Vande Bharat Express till Belagavi

Economy News

RE sources can meet 65% of world's power supply, 90% by 2050: R K SinghOnion prices in Maha fell 5-9% after decision to fix MEP, says Centre
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon