Indians are smiling a little wider than before: World Happiness Report

Indians are smiling a little wider than before: World Happiness Report

Pakistanis happier than Indians, says report, despite sinking economy

Image by ASphotofamily on Freepik

Yash Kumar Singhal New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 6:51 PM IST

India’s score and ranking in the world in happiness improved in 2022-24 from 2021-23, according to the World Happiness Report, 2025, released Thursday. The country’s score improved from 4.054 out of 10 to 4.389 during this period, while its ranking rose from the 126th spot, among 143 countries, to the 118th spot among 147 countries.
 
On the other hand, Pakistan, which has been struggling to keep its economy afloat, has outscored India, and improved from its previous score of 4.657 to 4.768 during this period. However, its rank dropped from 108th to 109th.
 
The score secured by countries is based on the national average of responses to questions on life evaluations in the Gallup World Poll, which asks respondents to evaluate their current life as a whole using the image of a ladder, with the best-possible life for them as a 10 and the worst-possible as a zero.
 
 
Happiness rankings are based on a three-year average of these life evaluations. The 2025 report includes evaluations secured from 2022 to 2024.
 
To explain international differences in happiness scores, the report looks at six indicators: gross domestic product (GDP) per capita, healthy life expectancy, social support, perceived freedom to make life choices, generosity, and perception of corruption.

However, the happiness rankings are not based on any index of these six factors, which raises questions about the methodology used for these rankings and scores.
 
For example, India’s per capita income of $2,480.8 in 2023, according to World Bank data, is much higher than Pakistan’s $1,365.3 the same year.
 
Pakistan’s healthy life expectancy (at birth) was 56.9 years, while that of India was 58.1 in 2021, according to data from the World Health Organization.
 
Further, Pakistan’s ranking in the Corruption Perceptions Index, 2024, released by Transparency International, was 135th, much lower than India, which ranked 96th. 
  People in Nepal, Pakistan happier than Indians
  Happiness scores of India's neighboring countries (out of 10)
     
Countries Happiness score (2022-24) Change in happiness score from 2006-10 to 2022-24
Nepal 5.311 0.706
Pakistan 4.768 -0.368
India 4.389 -0.586
Sri Lanka 3.891 -0.385
Bangladesh 3.851 -0.922
     
Source: World Happiness Report 2025  
     
Note: Scores have been calculated on a three-year average.  
 

Topics : Pakistan Indians Happiness

First Published: Mar 20 2025 | 6:51 PM IST

