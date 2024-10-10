Business Standard
Home / India News / Indore on a 100-day mission to become world's first energy-literate city

Indore on a 100-day mission to become world's first energy-literate city

The Indore Municipal Corporation is partnering with the Energy Swaraj Foundation to educate and empower residents to adopt more sustainable practices over the campaign's duration

emission, smoke

The ‘Indore Climate Mission’ has set an ambitious target to lower the city’s monthly electricity usage by 7 to 10%. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2024 | 4:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Starting December 1, a transformative campaign will kick off in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, aiming to establish the city as the world’s first energy-literate community. Officials have announced that this initiative, dubbed the ‘Indore Climate Mission’, will engage approximately 3.5 million residents in efforts to bring down carbon emissions through changes in their daily activities.

Collaboration for a sustainable future

The Indore Municipal Corporation is partnering with the Energy Swaraj Foundation, an NGO led by Professor Chetan Singh Solanki from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. This collaboration aims to educate and empower residents to adopt more sustainable practices over the campaign's duration. According to Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava, the first phase of the campaign will unfold over 100 days, focusing on training residents in energy conservation techniques.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

“The first phase of the campaign, starting December 1, will be conducted for 100 days under which the city residents will be motivated to reduce carbon emissions by giving them proper training,” Bhargava said.

He said, “Our aim is to get Indore the identity of the world’s first energy-literate city through this campaign.”
 
Solanki, known as the ‘Solar Man of India’, emphasised that even minor adjustments, such as wearing unironed clothes once a week or dedicating one day to raw food, can lead to substantial energy savings. He noted that these small lifestyle shifts can contribute significantly to reducing the release of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.

The ‘Indore Climate Mission’ has set an ambitious target to lower the city’s monthly electricity usage by 7 to 10 per cent. This initiative not only aims to enhance environmental awareness among residents but also strives to foster a culture of sustainability in one of India's cleanest cities. Through collective efforts and commitment, Indore hopes to set a precedent for energy literacy and environmental responsibility across the globe.

More From This Section

Information technology major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Friday termed the tax demand notices received by several of its employees a “discrepancy,” and the tax department will be reprocessing the returns.

LIVE: TCS Q2FY25 net profit rises 5% to Rs 11,909 cr, misses estimates

Cows, Cow, animal

Himachal farmers pursuing natural farming to get Rs 33,000 to purchase cow

Ratan, Ratan Tata Funeral, NCPA lawn, Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata LIVE updates: Ratan Tata's mortal remains being taken to Worli for final rites

Ratan Tata

From disjointed to unified: Ratan Tata's transformation of Tata Group

Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata's success: A billion-dollar empire minus the billionaire tag


[With agency inputs]

Also Read

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

Drones, paragliders banned during President Murmu's 2-day visit to Indore

Jitu Patwari, Madhya Pradesh Congress President

BJP workers, kin behind Mhow assault-rape, says Cong; ruling party denies

Sexual assault on dead body not rape

Two Army officers assaulted; female friend gang-raped by men near Indore

PM Modi, Shivaji Statue

Govt greenlights Rs 18,036 crore for 309 km Mumbai-Indore rail line

The cash held by equity mutual fund (MF) schemes went up sharply in July amid after-Budget volatility and concerns about elevated valuations. Strong inflows into new fund offerings (NFOs) also kept cash levels elevated.

Candytoy plans to raise 90 cr by diluting 10% stake at Rs 900-cr valuation

Topics : Indore Energy BS Web Reports Carbon emissions air pollution India pollution

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 10 2024 | 4:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata Death LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon