V K Saxena approves draft uniform policy for inter-dept allotment of land

Delhi LG VK Saxena has approved the draft uniform policy for inter-departmental allotment of land, including subordinate departments and autonomous bodies.

The draft policy assumes significance as there was no uniform policy to deal with the inter-departmental allotment of government land, which led to inordinate delays extending up to years in the execution of critical projects, even as files to this effect kept shuffling between departments and agencies, the LG office said in a statement.

The policy is now formulated with the approval of the LG and will come into force with immediate effect.

The policy, inter alia, deals with the rates at which land shall be allotted, depending upon the nature of the allotment.

If the allotment is for public utility, it would be free of charge, provided the allotting agency had the land in question, the statement said.

In cases where the allotting agency got the land in question at some cost, i.e., by way of acquisition, the rate will be based on a no-profit, no-loss basis (as is the case with the allotment of land from DDA).

In cases where the land is being allotted by the land-owning department to another for commercial purposes, zonal variant rates of DDA will be charged for allotment.

A 7-member committee was headed by the Additional Chief Secretary (GAD) after several days of deliberations.

The Committee had held deliberations on the issue based on the suggestions and inputs received from various departments.

The Chief Secretary had also convened the meeting on the subject, in which officers of the Urban Development Department, L & B Department, Industries Department, Finance Department, Law Department, MCD, and Education attended the meeting.

The draft policy elaborates the procedure for allotment of land by the Land Owning Agency to any other government body (the Allottee Agency), and specific recommendations in this regard will require the approval of the LG.

The Land and Building Department shall be the Nodal Department for the implementation of the policy and the Land Owning Agency and Allottee Agency shall mutually decide upon the nature of allotment in terms of whether the allotment will be on a leasehold or freehold basis, etc.

The policy also makes it clear that prior approval of LG shall be needed for the cancellation of the allotment of land.

Further, a committee under the chairmanship of Principal Secretary (Revenue), consisting of members from land requisitioning body, land-owning body and the concerned District Magistrate, will examine the request for allotment of land vis-a-vis development control norms, utility and opportunity cost of the project, etc.

The Committee will have to submit its recommendations through the Chief Secretary before the LG for consideration and a final decision.

The policy, as suggested by the Law and Justice (L & J) Department, also has suitable clauses for "keeping a record of transfers or allocations of land in the custody of the concerned administrative department, so as to ensure proper record management in perpetuity.