Inside Delhi's ghost malls: Why these shopping centres are struggling

Poor management by mall authorities appears to be a significant reason for the decreased footfall

ghost malls
Premium

According to a recent report by Knight Frank, a real estate consultancy firm, ghost shopping centres increased by 59 per cent in 2023 compared to the year before

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 9:54 PM IST
Amidst the bustling urban landscape of South Delhi, a once-vibrant shopping hub now lies desolate, a haunting reminder of its former glory. Spanning 35 acres, Ansal Plaza, one of the oldest malls in the region, today echoes with emptiness.

Located in Andrews Ganj, it opened in 1999, and for years, it drew hundreds of people to its three-storey Shoppers Stop on weekdays and weekends alike. You had to be lucky to find a table at its McDonald’s outlet. Young couples, groups of friends, and families with children sitting on the steps of its amphitheatre, with ice-cream cones or crispy corn cups,
First Published: May 28 2024 | 9:54 PM IST

