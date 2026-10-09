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Internet shutdown within 4 kms of Jantar Mantar for 24 hrs from 10 pm Fri

Internet services in the rest of the national capital will remain unaffected

Internet ban

Internet services will be suspended within a 4-kilometre radius of Jantar Mantar from 10 pm on October 9 to 10 pm on October 10, Delhi Police sources said | Image: Canva/Premium

Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2026 | 7:34 PM IST

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Internet services will be suspended within a 4-kilometre radius of Jantar Mantar from 10 pm on October 9 to 10 pm on October 10, Delhi Police sources said.
 The Union Home Ministry has approved the decision, they said.
 The suspension will apply to all mobile internet services. Internet services in the rest of Delhi will remain unaffected, they said. Delhi Police has divided the New Delhi district into 20 zones as part of their preparations to handle the proposed protest on October 10, they added. 
  

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Topics : Internet shutdown Jantar Mantar Home Ministry Delhi Police

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First Published: Oct 09 2026 | 7:13 PM IST