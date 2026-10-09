Friday, October 09, 2026 | 04:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / JNU sacks professor over sexual harassment allegations after probe

JNU sacks professor over sexual harassment allegations after probe

Internal panel finds CSSS faculty member guilty; VC Santishree D Pandit orders immediate termination under CCS rules

As JNU reopens in phases, research scholars demand library be opened too

JNU dismissed a professor from its Centre for the Study of Social Science with immediate effect following an inquiry by its internal committee into allegations of sexual harassment. | Image: ANI

PTI New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2026 | 4:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Jawaharlal Nehru University on Friday dismissed a professor over allegations of sexual harassment, following an inquiry conducted by its Internal Committee, according to a university order. 
According to the order, the professor of the Centre for the Study of Social Systems, School of Social Sciences, has been dismissed from services with immediate effect. 
The order stated that the Internal Committee conducted an inquiry into the allegations of sexual harassment against the professor and recommended major punishment based on its findings. 
"Upon following the due process and considering all available facts and as per the report of the Internal Committee, the punishment of dismissal from the services of the university is hereby imposed," the order signed by Vice-Chancellor Santishree D Pandit said. 
 
The order cited service rules and Rule 11(ix) of the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules while imposing the punishment.

More From This Section

New Delhi: Police and security personnel barricade a road during a protest against the CEC

Oct 10 CJP protest: What are the rules for holding demonstrations in Delhi?

Delhi Police

Delhi Police denies permission for CJP protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday

narendra modi international airport

Noida's Jewar airport to be renamed as Narendra Modi International Airport

Police, Delhi Police

'Prepare for the storm': Delhi top cop urges restraint ahead of CJP protest

Abhijit Dipke

Shut down entire country: Dipke on train cancellations ahead of CJP protest

Topics : JNU professor Sexual misconduct higher education Jawaharlal Nehru University

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsCJP Protest in DelhiQ2 Results TodayHospital stocksINDIA Bloc ProtestRBI Hikes Repo RateRBI Repo Rate Hike HistoryOTT Release This WeekDelhi Metro closes entry, exit

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 09 2026 | 4:45 PM IST