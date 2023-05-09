close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Seems Ashok Gehlot's leader is Raje not Sonia Gandhi: Sachin Pilot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's speech in Dholpur reflects that his leader is Vasundhara Raje and not Sonia Gandhi, Sachin Pilot said in a no holds barred attack against his party colleague

Press Trust of India Jaipur
Sachin Pilot

1 min read Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 12:46 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's speech in Dholpur reflects that his leader is Vasundhara Raje and not Sonia Gandhi, Sachin Pilot said in a no holds barred attack against his party colleague on Tuesday.

The Congress leader also categorically denied Gehlot's charges during his speech on Sunday that the MLAs who rebelled against him in 2020 had taken money from the BJP and they should return the money to Amit Shah.

Pilot, Gehlot's former deputy, also announced a 'Jan Sangharsh Yatra' from Ajmer to Jaipur on May 11 to raise issues of corruption.

After listening to the chief minister's speech in Dholpur, it seems the CM's leader is not Sonia Gandhi, his leader is Vasundhara Raje Scindia, Pilot told reporters.

Addressing a programme in Dholpur on Sunday, Gehlot claimed that he survived the 2020 revolt by some Congress MLAs because BJP leaders Vasundhara Raje and Kailash Meghwal refused to support a conspiracy to topple an elected government through money power.

Pilot also said it is wrong to make allegations against own (Congress) leaders.

Also Read

Explained: Why is Sachin Pilot holding a day-long protest in Rajasthan

Gehlot's statement a conspiracy: Raje counters Rajasthan CM's claim

PM Modi extends birthday greetings to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Pilot, Raje keep suspense quotient up in Rajasthan's political soap

Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot sits on daylong fast demanding action against graft

India taking various measures to encourage energy transition: BEE DG

Supreme Court stays Rs 202 crore penalty on Amazon slapped by CCI

Foreigners feel more welcomed in India than Indians in their country: Study

SC to hear on May 15 plea against HC stay order on 'The Kerala Story'

Process underway to bring mortal remains of Indian engineer killed in US

it is condemnable. I categorically deny false and baseless allegations, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Ashok Gehlot Sachin Pilot

First Published: May 09 2023 | 1:39 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Overall connected vehicle technology grows 60% on year in Jan-Mar

auto, manufacturing, automobile, cars, car
2 min read

EU poised to be on forefront of artificial intelligence regulation

Artificial intelligence
6 min read

Seems Ashok Gehlot's leader is Raje not Sonia Gandhi: Sachin Pilot

Sachin Pilot
1 min read

Truecaller coming soon to WhatsApp to combat spam calls, full details below

Truecaller
2 min read

Commerce ministry recommends anti-dumping duty on imported optical fibre

optical fibre, bharat net, bharatnet, broadband, internet, technology, cable
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

New lithium reserves in Rajasthan can help India reduce dependency on China

Lithium reserves
5 min read

Oil Ministry panel proposes ban on 4-wheeler diesel vehicles by 2027

traffic, cars, coronavirus, automobile, traffic, roads, transport, vehicles, PE, passenger, people, pollution
2 min read

DGCA orders Go First to stop selling air tickets with immediate effect

Go First
2 min read

DGCA issues notice to Go First, asks airline to stop selling tickets

Go First
3 min read

Now lessors seek deregistration of additional 13 Go First planes

Go First
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon