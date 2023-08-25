IPC, CrPC and Indian Evidence Act would be Indianised: Law minister Meghwal

The Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal on Friday said the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and the Evidence Act would be Indianised.

"We need to think the Indian way and that is why the Home Minister has introduced these bills in Parliament recently" the minister said.

During the Launch of Tele Law 2.0, the Law Minsiter Arjun Meghwal appreciated the functionaries providing legal advice service under Tele-Law with legal representation services under Nyaya Bandhu (Pro Bono) program.

To ensure Access to Justice, the Department of Justice (DoJ) today celebrated its Tele-Law 2.0 event attended by Minister of State (I/C) for Law and Justice, Arjun Ram Meghwal.

The event was seminal as it commemorated the reaching of the 50 Lakh milestone, which earmarks rendering of pre-litigation advice to the common citizens through the use of technology.

It also integrated this legal advice service under Tele-Law with legal representation services under Nyaya Bandhu (Pro Bono) programme which enabled the common citizen to access legal advice, legal assistance and legal representation through a single registration and single gateway of Tele-Law.

Also Read TMS Ep503: SIM card crackdown, new criminal laws, RIL AGM expectation, etc Parl panel examines three bills seeking to replace existing criminal laws Cabinet reshuffle: Arjun Meghwal replaces Kiren Rijiju as new law minister RS chairman refers bills to replace IPC, CrPC to standing committee 'No further interest on penal charges': RBI issues new guidelines for loans Putin will not personally attend G20 summit in India: Kremlin spokesman Create database of govt officials accused of crimes against women: DCW L&T, HAL vetted to potentially bid on India's rocket privatisation PM Gati Shakti Master Plan: Everything you need to know about this project Centre issues advisory for media against betting platform advertisements

The Event was also witness to the felicitation of the frontline functionaries who are the grassroot soldiers and ensures the delivery of legal services at the doorstep.

Participants included officials from Department of Justice, CSC e-Governance Services India Ltd, students and faculty of the Pro Bono Clubs constituted under Law schools, various Partnering agencies of DoJ implementing literacy and legal awareness; Paralegal Volunteers, Village Level Entrepreneurs, Panel lawyers and State Coordinators implementing Tele-Law in the country.

The event was organized by Department of Justice and is supported by CSC e-Governance Services India Limited.