Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (-0.56%)
64886.51 -365.83
Nifty (-0.62%)
19265.80 -120.90
Nifty Smallcap (-0.05%)
5434.80 -2.90
Nifty Midcap (-0.82%)
38471.25 -317.75
Nifty Bank (-0.59%)
44231.45 -264.75
Heatmap

Create database of govt officials accused of crimes against women: DCW

A database should be created of all such officers against whom cases of crimes against women and children have been filed regardless of the status of the complaints, the DCW chief said in a letter

Swati Maliwal

Swati Maliwal

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2023 | 4:03 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal has written to Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar demanding creation of a database of government officials accused of crimes against women and children, days after a WCD department officer was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl.
Shortly before he was arrested in the case registered on August 13, Premoday Khakha was suspended from his post as deputy director in the Women and Child Development (WCD) department following a direction from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
Khakha is accused of raping a minor girl several times and impregnating her. His wife, Seema Rani, is accused of giving the girl abortion pills to terminate her pregnancy.
In her letter to Kumar, DCW chief Maliwal said the panel had issued a notice to the Department of Women and Child Development and Delhi Police.
"The commission has been informed that four complaints regarding sexual harassment at workplace were lodged against the accused person earlier. It is learnt that three complaints were submitted by three separate women while the fourth complaint was anonymous. All three complainants approached the High Court of Delhi," she said in the letter sent on Thursday.
While one application was disposed of by the high court, the remaining two are pending.

Also Read

DCW sends notice to cops, seeks arrest of official accused of raping minor

DCW chief Maliwal meets families of women stripped, paraded in Manipur

Delhi Police detains DCW chief Swati Maliwal from Jantar Mantar protest

Delhi HC stays trial court proceedings against DCW chief Swati Maliwal

Arrest WFI chief, release wrestlers; DCW's Maliwal tells Delhi Police

L&T, HAL vetted to potentially bid on India's rocket privatisation

PM Gati Shakti Master Plan: Everything you need to know about this project

Centre issues advisory for media against betting platform advertisements

West Bengal govt should implement AB-PMJAY at ground level: Mandaviya

G20 trade and investment ministers' meet adopts outcome document: Goyal

"It appears that the accused might be a serial offender and it's scary to imagine the access he had to women and children at large, having been posted in the sensitive department of Women and Child Development," she noted.
Maliwal recommended that the accused "needs to be terminated with immediate effect".
A database should be created of all such officers against whom cases of crimes against women and children have been filed regardless of the status of the complaints, the letter read.
"This database should also be shared with the Delhi Commission for Women. All these past and pending complaints should be re-examined by a committee of senior most officers and gender experts, and a decision should be taken on each and every officer as to whether the concerned person is fit to be posted in sensitive departments like the Women and Child Development, Social Welfare, Education...where they may have access to women and girls at large," the letter stated.
This database of all officers against whom cases of crimes against women and children have been filed should be maintained by the government and it should be shared regularly with the commission along with the decision taken in each of the cases, she added in the communication.
Maliwal also suggested that the government should set up a new robust Internal Complaints Committee under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act with more external experts from leading NGOs working on gender issues.
This committee should examine all pending complaints of sexual harassment at workplace against officers posted in the Delhi government and submit its report urgently to the government as well as the commission, she said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : DCW Swati Maliwal chief secretary crimes

First Published: Aug 25 2023 | 4:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesWorld Athletics 2023Stocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesPM Gati ShaktiNushrat Barucha's Akelli MovieICSI CS Result 2023HP Dragonfly G4 ReviewShoppers Stop Share Price

Companies News

Reliance Retail Ventures may sell another 8-10% stake to prepare for IPOTesla investors to get about $12,000 apiece in Elon Musk's SEC deal

Election News

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand cabinet todayBRS-AIMIM partnership hurting Muslims in Telangana: BJP MP D Arvind

India News

IMD Weather Forecast (Aug 25): Heavy rains in many states till 26 AugustLIVE: PM Modi to meet Isro team involved in Chandrayaan-3 mission today

Economy News

India inflation to return to comfort band once veg prices dip: MPC's GoyalIndia's food price surge forces government measures to improve supplies
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon