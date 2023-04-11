close

Is Tesla coming to India? Users ask as Elon Musk follows PM Modi on Twitter

Musk is the most followed person on Twitter with 134.3 million followers. PM Modi is also among the most followed leaders on Twitter with 87.8 million followers

BS Web Team
Elon Musk

Twitter CEO Elon Musk. (Photo: Bloomberg)

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2023 | 2:09 PM IST
Twitter CEO Elon Musk started following Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter on Monday. 

A screenshot from Musk's following list that has PM Modi's name on the list name trended on the microblogging site and sparked rumors about the possible entry of Tesla into India.  

Musk is the most followed person on Twitter with 134.3 million followers. PM Modi is also among the most followed leaders on Twitter with 87.8 million followers. 

As soon as the news about Musk's follow was posted by 'Elon Alerts' on Twitter, users started discussing whether it was finally time for Tesla to come to India. 

Elon Musk took over Twitter in October 2022. 

In May 2022, Musk said that Tesla was thinking about opening a factory in India. However, he made it clear that the business would only agree to it if it could sell and service cars in India.

Musk responded to a tweet by saying that Tesla would not build a factory in any location where it was not permitted to sell and maintain its vehicles.


Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in May had said that Tesla can benefit from coming to India and is welcome to manufacture EVs in India and the companies must not import cars from China.

Musk's Tesla Inc. has at several times sought tax breaks on the import of electric vehicles. The Centre however has maintained the stance that rules allow bringing partially-built vehicles and assembling them locally at a lower tariff.

Musk is pitching for lower taxes to first sell vehicles built outside India. However, the Modi administration wants Musk to produce locally. 

Topics : Narendra Modi | Elon Musk | Tesla | BS Web Reports | Twitter | Social Media

First Published: Apr 11 2023 | 1:22 PM IST

