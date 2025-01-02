Business Standard

Hindu monk Chinmoy Das' bail plea rejected by court in Bangladesh

Chattogram's Metropolitan Sessions court denied bail to Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, arrested on November 25 in connection with a sedition case

Chinmoy Krishna Prabhu Das, a former Iskcon monk and spokesperson for Bangladesh Sammilita Sanatani Jagran Jote. (Photo/X)

Chinmoy Das (Photo: Twitter)

Last Updated : Jan 02 2025 | 11:25 AM IST

The Bangladesh court on Thursday rejected the bail plea of arrested Hindu monk Chinmoy Das. He was arrested on November 25 last year.   The bail plea, presented by a group of 11 Supreme Court lawyers who travelled from Dhaka to Chattogram, was denied by Metropolitan Sessions Judge Md Saiful Islam after a 30-minute hearing, according to Dhaka's The Daily Star. 
Who is Chinmoy Krishna Das?
 
Chinmoy Krishna Das, a key figure in the Bangladesh Sammilita Sanatani Jagran Jote, was arrested and denied bail in a sedition case. The group advocates for the rights and protection of minorities in the country. Das has been a supporter of the Hindu community in Bangladesh, calling for the implementation of a minority protection law, the creation of a tribunal to expedite cases of minority persecution, and the establishment of a separate ministry for minority affairs.
 
 
Why was Das arrested?
 
Das was taken into custody following the filing of a sedition case against him and 18 others in Chittagong on October 30. The charges were linked to the display of a saffron flag above Bangladesh’s national flag during the rally at Laldighi Maidan in Chattogram on October 25. He was presented in court, where his bail was denied, leading to his detention.

First Published: Jan 02 2025 | 11:25 AM IST

