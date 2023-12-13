Sensex (0.05%)
69584.60 + 33.57
Nifty (0.10%)
20926.35 + 19.95
Nifty Smallcap (0.89%)
6813.75 + 59.85
Nifty Midcap (0.88%)
44947.30 + 391.55
Nifty Bank (-0.01%)
47092.25 -5.30
Heatmap

'Isro to develop ECLSS for Gaganyaan mission after failing to procure it'

"We thought that this knowledge would come from other nations, but unfortunately after so much discussion, nobody is willing to give it to us," Somanath said

ISRO Chairman S Somanath

ISRO Chairman S Somanath (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Panaji
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2023 | 4:27 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

ISRO chairman S Somanath on Wednesday said the space agency has decided to indigenously develop the environmental control and life support system (ECLSS) for the upcoming human space flight mission Gaganyaan, after it failed to get it from other countries.
The Gaganyaan project envisages a demonstration of Indian Space Research Organisation's human spaceflight capability by launching a human crew to an orbit of 400 km and bringing them safely back to earth by landing in Indian sea waters. It is expected to be launched in 2025. "We have no experience in developing an environmental control life support system. We were only designing rockets and satellites. We thought that this knowledge would come from other nations, but unfortunately after so much discussion, nobody is willing to give it to us," Somanath said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
He was addressing the 5th edition of Manohar Parrikar Vidnyan Mahotsav 2023 at Dona Paula, an event organised by Goa's Science, Environment and Technology Department. Somanath said that ISRO has now decided to indigenously develop the ECLSS.
"We are going to develop it in India using the knowledge we have and using the industries that we have," he said. Speaking about the challenges before the Gaganyaan programme, he said India has been into knowledge-building design capability development over the last so many years and the pinnacle of this is going to be the Indian human space flight programme. "When we send humans to space through our Gaganyan programme, I think the amount of skill and confidence that we need to have has to be higher than what we currently have," he said. Somanath said that the confidence-building process is happening all across ISRO today with the support of national laboratories. The first part of the Gaganyaan programme is the rocket. "The rockets are always bound to fail; whenever it is ready for launch our tension and heartbeats go up because even if the rocket is built very safely having all the processes followed, something can still go wrong," he said.
"And if it goes wrong, then there is nobody who is able to correct it or adjust it. Thousands of elements should work without any flaw to make a launch happen," he said. Somanath said that there is always a risk of failure.
"When you have a failure possibility, then you must have protection against it in human space flight. This is a core of human space flight - that we should not put the risk of having the astronaut lost due to the failure in the rocket," he said. "So it calls for intelligence in the rocket. This is what we are working on today," he said. The people in the new generation understand what intelligence is and how to create intelligence in machinery by censors, data processing, artificial intelligence to create signals of various natures and then come to a conclusion that the rocket is going to fly safely or it is going to fail, he added. Somanath said the decision in case of failure has to be taken in less than a fraction of a second.

Also Read

Isro's test flight for Gaganyaan mission on Saturday. All details here

Gaganyaan mission: Test Vehicle fails to liftoff as anomaly hits, says ISRO

Gaganyaan mission: ISRO to launch flight test from Sriharikota today

ISRO's human spaceflight programme gets boost with Chandrayaan-3 success

ISRO to conduct first test flight of Gaganyaan around October 25

Centre rejects OIC's comments on SC verdict on revocation of Art 370 in J-K

COP28: India calls for implementation of Paris Agreement, focus on equity

Anand Marriage Act implemented in Jammu-Kashmir after long-standing demand

Lok Sabha Speaker Birla calls meeting of MPs to discuss security lapse

Indian American varsity in Silicon Valley will have courses in AI & medical

"Then you have to tell the rocket that you are going to fail now and you better abort even before failure happens. This is a challenge of working on intelligence in the rocket and we are working on such technologies today, looking at the data which is available in measurements and then making a synthesis of it," he said. Somanath said that ISRO was developing many new technologies to handle human space flight.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : ISRO Gaganyaan mission

First Published: Dec 13 2023 | 4:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualitySecurity Breach in ParliamentGold Price Today2001 Parliament attackiQOO 12 Gen3 LaunchedMax Healthcare Share PriceBudget 2024

Companies

BPCL plans to buy Venezuela oil; deal not to harm Russian imports: OfficialHPL Electric and Power bags smart meter orders worth Rs 545 crore

Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to get on-device AI for live translation: ReportWhatsApp rolls out feature to pin messages within one-on-one, group chats

India News

As tributes pour in, here's what happened during the 2001 Parliament attackSecurity breach in Parliament: 2 men with canisters jump inside Lok Sabha

Economy News

Imports of luxury chocolate brands zoom 45% on steady uptick in demandPiyush Goyal discusses progress of FTA deal during EFTA delegation meet
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon