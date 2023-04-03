close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Issues faced during customs duty payment to be resolved soon: CBIC

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes Monday said the difficulties being faced by traders in paying customs duties in the newly launched upgraded duty payments systems will be resolved at the earliest

Press Trust of India New Delhi
cbic

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2023 | 10:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes (CBIC) on Monday said the difficulties being faced by traders in paying customs duties in the newly launched upgraded duty payments systems will be resolved at the earliest.

In a tweet, the CBIC said it has noted difficulties being faced by members of the trade in making duty payments over the customs automated system.

An upgraded and modern system of payment is live since April 1.

"Our technical teams are working overtime to fix some teething issues and the problems being temporarily noticed will be resolved at the earliest," the CBIC tweeted.

Also Read

CBIC asks taxmen to recover lower dues from firms under insolvency

Govt removes basic customs duty of 10% on whole tur to check local prices

Metal stocks: Will export duty rollback help?

Customs dept monitoring toy imports, newer modus operandi adopted: CBIC

Imported drugs for rare diseases to be exempt from customs duty

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority logs record growth in container traffic

Soren launches TCIL's Rs 2,000 crore expansion project in Jamshedpur

Nabard projects 25% jump in priority sector loans in Maha at Rs 6.34 trn

Atishi hits back at BJP over claims of 'poor results' of Delhi govt schools

Covid-19 pandemic: Noida DM reviews situation as active cases near 150

Topics : Customs duty | Traders

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 10:30 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon