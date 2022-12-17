Fifa World Cup, 3rd place play-off CRO vs MAR Live: Starting lineups out
Fifa World Cup, Croatia vs Morocco, third place play-off, live score and updates: It will be a fight to go back home with some silverware between two sides who have punched above their weight
FIFA World Cup | FIFA World Cup 2022 | Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup
Croatia vs Morocco Live Score and Updates, Fifa World Cup, third place play-off. Photo:@HNS_CFF
The Preview
The third-place play-off between Croatia and Morocco will be one between two very defensive teams which like to play on the counterattack. While Morocco have still been able to attack continuously against the likes of Spain and Portugal and even against France, Croatia have found it hard to score against quality opposition.
Defensively too, Morocco have been a better side as they have conceded only in a game against Canada and then against France in the semifinal in regulation time. Rest in all the matches, no team has been able to score against them.
Also Read: Fifa WC, CRO vs MAR, 3rd place play-off preview: The last dance for Modric!
In the previous meeting between these two sides, Morocco also held Croatia to a 0-0 draw. This time around the likes of Hakimi, Boufal, En Nassiri and Ziyech would look to keep the attack up and make pressure on the Croatian defence and midfield.
The Vatreni on the other hand would look to make the most of the opportunity at hand against a relatively weaker opposition than they have recently faced and try and go home with a win in their bag.
Croatia Starting 11
Dominik Livakovic, Josip Stanisic, Josip Sutalo, Josko Gvardiol, Ivan Perisic, Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic, Andrej Kramaric, Lovro Majer, Mislav Orsic, Marko Livaja
Morocco Starting 11
Yassine Bounou, Achraf Hakimi, Achraf Dari, Jawad El Yamiq, Yahia Attiyat Allah, Bilal El Khannous, Sofyan Amrabat, Abdelhamid Sabiri, Hakim Ziyech, Youssef En-Nesyri, Sofiane Boufal
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
