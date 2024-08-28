Janmashtami Dahi Handi celebrations in Mumbai leave 238 'Govindas' injured

At least 238 individuals were injured during the Dahi Handi festivities on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami in Mumbai. This is an increase from earlier reports of 206 injured participants, commonly known as "Govindas", based on data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and various private hospitals on Wednesday.

The injured Govindas are currently receiving treatment at outpatient departments (OPDs) in different private hospitals across the city. As of Wednesday, 157 people have been discharged after receiving medical attention.

Other media reports indicate that as many as 245 were injured during the celebrations while forming the human pyramids, which are a key part of the Dahi Handi event. Of these, 32 were admitted to hospitals, while 213 have been discharged.

More than 11,000 security personnel were reportedly deployed in Mumbai to ensure law and order during the festival on Monday.

Dahi Handi celebrations in Maharashtra

Dahi Handi, a central feature of Janmashtami celebrations, involves filling an earthen pot, or "matka," with curd, butter, and other dairy products. Groups of Govindas form human pyramids to reach and break the pot, symbolising the playful and mischievous nature of Lord Krishna, who was known for his love of butter and curd. The tradition commemorates Krishna's childhood act of stealing and eating dahi, hung out of reach in a pot.

Janmashtami, which marks the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu, is celebrated with prayers, dance, music performances, and the Dahi Handi competition. According to the Hindu calendar, Krishna was born on the eighth day of the month of Bhadra, which typically falls in August or September. This year it fell on August 26.

Dahi Handi is a significant cultural event in Maharashtra. Last year, the celebrations saw 195 Govindas injured in various incidents. The BMC reported that 18 of these individuals were admitted to hospitals, while the remaining 177 were treated and subsequently discharged.

Age and height restrictions for Dahi Handi events

In a bid to enhance safety during the festival, the Bombay High Court in 2017 accepted the Maharashtra government's decision to prohibit children under the age of 14 from participating in the Dahi Handi events. This ruling also aligned with the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, under which Dahi Handi was classified as an "adventure sport" by the state government in August 2016.

While the court declined to impose restrictions on the height of the human pyramids formed during the festival, it emphasised that regulating such aspects falls under the purview of the state legislature. The 2017 decision followed concerns raised in two petitions regarding the safety of minors participating in the event and the lack of adequate safety measures, which had led to numerous injuries in previous years.

In 2014, the Bombay High Court had issued an order preventing children under the age of 18 from participating in the festival and had imposed a 20-foot height restriction on the pyramids. However, the state government challenged this ruling, and in August 2017, the Supreme Court referred the matter back to the High Court for further consideration.

As the Dahi Handi celebrations continue to attract large crowds and enthusiastic participants, concerns over the safety and well-being of the Govindas remain a key issue, particularly in light of the rising number of injuries.

(With agency inputs)